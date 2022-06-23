New Canon Theatre Co. to Launch With MACBETH

Established in 2022, New Canon Theatre Company is a professional, not-for-profit performing arts organization working in found and temporary spaces. Currently based in Monterey, CA. New Canon is dedicated to fostering new works through their Theatre Lab, as well as mounting daring re-imaginings of the established classical and contemporary canons. Through equitable and inclusive collaboration, artistry, and community engagement, New Canon Theatre Co. aims to create theatre that reflects and celebrates humanity's diverse and ever-evolving cultural and social landscapes.

Written during a period when society was ravaged by plague and civil unrest, Shakespeare's Macbeth is a heart-stopping examination and cautionary tale of unchecked ambition whose themes still resonate today. Staged by candlelight, New Canon re-examines this classic text with an ensemble of eight professional theatre-makers through movement, performer driven soundscapes, and action as they dive head-long into the corruptive madness that consumes the titular couple reaping the consequences of their murderous actions.

New Canon Founding Artistic Director Justin Gordon states, "What draws me to Macbeth, apart from the iconic language and powerful characters that have made it a veritable classic, are the timeliness and timelessness of the central themes cautioning against unchecked political ambition and the corruptive nature of absolute power. We are living in a time of great unrest in our society: political divides are increasing, a war ravages Eastern Europe, world leaders past and present are placing ambition and power above people and peace, and an ongoing pandemic further re-shapes our daily lives. Our intimate production, lit largely by candlelight akin to the indoor theaters of Shakespeare's day, breaks open the text, examining its themes and holding a mirror up to our society to remind us that those who "do not learn (from) history are doomed to repeat it." I cannot wait to work with the fantastic, diverse ensemble we have put together, and for audiences to experience this masterwork of Shakespeare's in a raw, stripped down, and language focused production."

"When you hear or utter the words MACBETH or The Scottish Play you know something curious and haunting this way comes... it creates a stir in your bones, an ethereal exploration of the fragility of our ambition, fears and greed. MACBETH has been on my mind for over 25 years to produce, it's all in the timing and here we are. We have an incredible cast assembled, local and non, our production team is top notch and the writing second to none. You will find this production to be a collaboration amongst the players on stage, our director and of course, the audience who we invite, to suspend disbelief and continue the quest for self realization, introspection and discovery through Shakespeare's indelible language and actions. You don't need to be a Shakespeare nerd to geek out on this production-you just will." says Managing Director & Founding Producer Justine Stock.

Justin Gordon directs Ademide Akintilo* (Macbeth), Volcano Jones* (Lady Macbeth/Lady Macduff), Magali Trench (First Weird Sister/Ross), Anjoli Johnson (Second Weird Sister/Malcolm), Nina Capriola (Third Weird Sister/Duncan/Porter), Matthew Reich (Macduff/Murderer), Oliver Banham (Banquo/Siwarrd/Doctor), and Chris Scott Sullinger (Bloody Captain/Seyton).

*The actor appears through courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.

Buy the hottest ticket in town now, we will sell out!

Click https://www.newcanontheatre.org/season

Performances As Follows:

JULY

- Wed, July 27 -7:30 p.m. (Preview)

- Thurs, July 28 -7:30 p.m. (Preview)

- Fri, July 29 -7:30 p.m. (Opening Night)

- Sat, July 30 -7:30 p.m.

- Sun, July 31- 2:00 p.m. (Matinee)

AUGUST

- Wed, August 3 7:30 p.m.

- Thurs, August 4 7:30 p.m.

- Fri, August 5 -7:30 p.m.

- Sat, August 6 - 2:00 & 7:30

Previews Only= $25.00 per ticket

Adults= $40.00 per ticket

Seniors= $25.00 per ticket

Students= $15.00 per ticket