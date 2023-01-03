Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NT Live's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes To Hammer Theatre

The production will be screen February 2 and 5, 2023.

Jan. 03, 2023  
Hammer Theatre Center invites audiences to escape to the Italian Riviera during its National Theatre Live (NT Live) screening of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Simon Godwin (Twelfth Night, Anthony and Cleopatra, Romeo & Juliet).

Filmed in front of a live audience at The National Theatre in London, this beloved comedy of new beginnings features Katherine Parkinson (Home, I'm Darling, The IT Crowd) and John Heffernan (The Crown, Becoming Elizabeth) in a new production reset in the 1930s. This gleeful production takes place in the legendary family-run Hotel Messina visited by artists, celebrities, and royalty. When the owner's daughter falls for a dashing young soldier, the hallways are ringing with the sounds of wedding bells. However, not all guests are in the mood for love, and a string of deceptions soon follow.

The NT Livescreenings of Much Ado About Nothing will be presented at 7:00pm, Thursday, February 2 and 2:00pm, Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. For tickets ($20) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

Launched by the British National Theatre, NT Live is the theatre's groundbreaking initiative to broadcast world-class theatre to movie screens. Each broadcast was filmed in front of a live audience in London, with cameras carefully positioned throughout the auditorium to ensure that viewers get the "best seat in the house" view of each production.

Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University, the Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue located in the heart of downtown San Jose at 101 Paseo De San Antonio, between 2nd and 3rdStreets. The theatre has presented an array of offerings including outstanding professional productions, community-based works, SJSU shows, and concerts, as well as dance, music, talks, film screenings-even live aerial performances with dancers suspended outside, scaling the sides of the iconic blue building. From jazz performances to mariachi extravaganzas to National Theatre Live film screenings, Cinequest film festival presentations, ballet and modern dance shows, kid-friendly performances, live art, and more, the Hammer's mission is to serve the community through artistic and educational programming that express the unique characteristics and diverse cultures of Silicon Valley.




Remote Theater Goes Global and Hybrid Photo
Remote Theater Goes Global and Hybrid
Remote Theater, the award-winning online theater company born of the pandemic, today announced its fourth season, which will explore various forms of hybrid, online and offline performance.
PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE to be Presented at Los Altos Stage Company in January Photo
PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE to be Presented at Los Altos Stage Company in January
Los Altos Stage Company will present Picasso at the Lapin Agile as the third production of its 2022-2023 season. Written by Steve Martin (yes, that Seve Martin), the production is directed by Chris Reber.
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards; Transcendence T Photo
Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards; Transcendence Theatre Company Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
The final standings have been announced as of Tuesday, December 27th for the 2022 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Dan Hoyles TALK TO YOUR PEOPLE Comes To The Marsh Berkeley, January 28–March 11 Photo
Dan Hoyle's TALK TO YOUR PEOPLE Comes To The Marsh Berkeley, January 28–March 11
Acclaimed actor/playwright Dan Hoyle returns to The Marsh Berkeley with an updated version of his hit show, Talk To Your People, which enjoyed an extended sold-out run in San Francisco last summer. With his trademark ability to shapeshift onstage, Dan Hoyle revisits the panoply of vivid characters he created this show.

