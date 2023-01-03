NT Live's MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING Comes To Hammer Theatre

Hammer Theatre Center invites audiences to escape to the Italian Riviera during its National Theatre Live (NT Live) screening of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, directed by Simon Godwin (Twelfth Night, Anthony and Cleopatra, Romeo & Juliet).

Filmed in front of a live audience at The National Theatre in London, this beloved comedy of new beginnings features Katherine Parkinson (Home, I'm Darling, The IT Crowd) and John Heffernan (The Crown, Becoming Elizabeth) in a new production reset in the 1930s. This gleeful production takes place in the legendary family-run Hotel Messina visited by artists, celebrities, and royalty. When the owner's daughter falls for a dashing young soldier, the hallways are ringing with the sounds of wedding bells. However, not all guests are in the mood for love, and a string of deceptions soon follow.

The NT Livescreenings of Much Ado About Nothing will be presented at 7:00pm, Thursday, February 2 and 2:00pm, Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. For tickets ($20) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

Launched by the British National Theatre, NT Live is the theatre's groundbreaking initiative to broadcast world-class theatre to movie screens. Each broadcast was filmed in front of a live audience in London, with cameras carefully positioned throughout the auditorium to ensure that viewers get the "best seat in the house" view of each production.

Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University, the Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue located in the heart of downtown San Jose at 101 Paseo De San Antonio, between 2nd and 3rdStreets. The theatre has presented an array of offerings including outstanding professional productions, community-based works, SJSU shows, and concerts, as well as dance, music, talks, film screenings-even live aerial performances with dancers suspended outside, scaling the sides of the iconic blue building. From jazz performances to mariachi extravaganzas to National Theatre Live film screenings, Cinequest film festival presentations, ballet and modern dance shows, kid-friendly performances, live art, and more, the Hammer's mission is to serve the community through artistic and educational programming that express the unique characteristics and diverse cultures of Silicon Valley.