NCTC Announces New Line Up Of Fall Theatre Classes For All Ages

New Conservatory Theatre Center Education, a leader in Bay Area theatre education for over 40 years, is back this fall with a wide selection of brand-new classes for theatre lovers of all ages. In addition to our beloved Youth & Teen Classes, the incredibly popular Adult Drama Club returns, with a fresh line-up that will be sure to add a little theatre magic to your day-to-day.

NCTC has been giving students the opportunity to create, collaborate, and find their artistic voices for the past four decades, often teaching students from early elementary through their high school graduations. Alumni Una Lynch says of her NCTC Education experience "Over the past 5 years I have built a community of people I really care for at NCTC. NCTC has given me so many opportunities to challenge myself and be creative. "

Student Viola Bishop found a home away from home in NCTC classes. "NCTC is a place I can relax, forget my problems and be creative. It's a safe place to try things out, but when it comes to putting on a show, everyone is dedicated and committed," says Bishop.

To support our mission of making theatre accessible to everyone, our New Play Development Lab will be a free class to introduce students to the process of play creation. Additionally, scholarships are available for all Youth & Teen classes.

NCTC follows the guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control, the California Department of Public Health, the San Francisco Public Health Department for in-person activities. All students and NCTC staff must show proof of COVID vaccination in order to participate. Masks are recommended but not mandatory during class and families are expected to self-screen students for any Covid-related symptoms prior to arrival and keep them home if they are sick. Families are also expected to report any COVID exposures or positive testing for their child. NCTC will alert families of any known exposures during class. During performances, masking will be optional for performers and mandatory for the audience.

Upcoming Adult Drama Club Classes Include:

Improv for Everyone

Dates: Tuesdays, Oct 4 - 25, 2022

Time: 7 - 9pm

Location: Onsite at NCTC

Tution: $150

No experience acting? No problem! Improv is all about listening and responding--and as a functioning adult, you've probably already got that down. So, grab some friends and join the other cool kids in the drama room for the BEST. IMPROV. GAMES. EVER!

Writing Lab: Creating Queer Characters

Dates: Wednesdays, Oct 5 - 26, 2022

Time: 7 - 8:30pm

Location: Online via Zoom

Tution: $120

How do you create authentic portrayals of LGBTQ people for the stage or screen? With Los Angeles-based screenwriter Felix Mack, you'll delve into what it takes to develop realistic, multi-dimensional characters for queer stories. After discussion and short writing assignments meant to ignite your creativity, students will create monologues or short 2-3 person scenes that feature queer characters. All levels of experience are welcome.

Scene Study: Basic Training

Dates: Thursdays, Oct 6 - 27, 2022

Time: 7 - 9pm

Location: Onsite at NCTC

Tution: $150

Ever watch a performance and think, "I can do that"? Now is your chance! In this acting class, you'll work with a script and a scene partner on short pieces that allow you to explore character, motivation, and tactics. Your director will help you find new ways of approaching a scene and discuss how they affect the outcome. In just four classes, you'll learn how the individual choices actors make can shape their performances, and get an inside look at this process. All levels of experience are welcome.

Upcoming Youth & Teen Classes Include:

New Play Development: Grades 8-12

Dates: Fridays, Sept 30 - Dec 2, 2022 (no class on Oct 7, Nov 4, and Nov 25)

Time: 4:30 - 6:30pm

Tution: FREE

Experience play creation in a fast-paced, professional environment! Work with playwright and Education Director Stephanie Temple to develop new play ideas for young audiences. During this devised theatre workshop, we'll take the spark of an idea, improvise scenes and create unique characters for plays in development. This is an exciting opportunity for actors and budding playwrights alike!

Move and Groove: Broadway Star: Grades 3 - 8

Dates: Saturdays, Oct 15 - Nov 19, 2022

Time: 11:45am - 12:45pm

Tution: $175

Using the music of Broadway's hit musicals, we'll explore movement and creative expression through dance! Part-acting and part-dancing, this one-of-a-kind class will have you diving into character, working on synchronicity, and learning choreography in a dynamic new way. All levels are welcome to join.

High School Performance Ensemble: Scenework Showcase!: Grades 9 - 12

Dates: Saturdays, Oct 15 - Dec 10, 2022 (no class on Nov 26, two performances on Dec 10 at 1 pm & 3 pm)

Time: 11:00am - 1:00pm

Tution: $475

In this acting intensive, students work with a director on scenes and monologues for a Conservatory showcase in December. Learn the essentials of scene work within a supportive ensemble. Build confidence in your solo work with specially chosen monologues and discover audition tips & tricks. This group class is also a great opportunity for students preparing for high school & college auditions!

Teen Acting Ensemble: Scenework Showcase!: Grades 6 - 8

Dates: Saturdays, Oct 15 - Dec 10, 2022 (no class on Nov 26, two performances on Dec 10 at 1 pm & 3 pm)

Time: 10:00am - 11:30am

Tution: $350

In this acting intensive, students work with a director on scenes and monologues for a Conservatory showcase in December. Learn the essentials of scene work within a supportive ensemble. Build confidence in your solo work with specially chosen monologues and discover audition tips & tricks. This class is also a great opportunity for students preparing for high school auditions!

Youth Acting Ensemble: What A Character: Grades 3 - 5

Dates: Saturdays, Oct 15 - Nov 19, 2022

Time: 10:00am - 11:30am

Tution: $225

This beginner acting class focuses on character creation and puts the "fun" in fundamentals. Students will learn acting and movement techniques to create unique characters and explore their world through improvisation and costume play. Join our great cast of characters!

New Conservatory Theatre Center has been San Francisco's premier LGBTQ+ performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high-quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to developing new plays to continue expanding the canon of Queer and Allied dramatic work.