Mythology and Misogyny Excavated In MARK OF THE MINOTAUR Live On MarshStream

Do the tablets hold the secrets of the legendary Labyrinth, the Minotaur, and Ariadne, who helped the hero Theseus kill the beast?

Jun. 23, 2021  

The Marsh takes audiences on an adventure that begins on the Isle of Crete where archeologists unearth mysterious tablets that may solve ancient secrets with Sharon Eberhard's The Mark of Minotaur, performed live on MarshStream. Do the tablets hold the secrets of the legendary Labyrinth, the Minotaur, and Ariadne, who helped the hero Theseus kill the beast?

Set in the 1940s, The Mark of the Minotaur focuses on a working-class woman in New York and a rich male architect in London who made history unlocking the mysterious inscriptions. But versions of that history differ. How much can a woman do? Will she get credit? Does she even want it? Full of twists and turns, this work about deciphering ancient languages and messed-up mythology ponders whether the past has anything to teach us after all.

The Mark of the Minotaur will be streamed 7:30pm (PT), Saturday July 17 & 5:00pm (PT), Sunday, July 18. Eberhardt will participate in a live Q&A immediately following both performances. For more information or to purchase viewing access ($0-$35 sliding scale, $50, $100), the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream.


