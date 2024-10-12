Mountain Play to Go on Hiatus for the Season, Citing Financial Concerns

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Mountain Play Association has announced a hiatus this season, citing financial concerns.

"After six financially challenging seasons due to weather, COVID, increased expenses and an industrywide decrease in the theatergoing public, the Mountain Play has decided to take a season off from its signature event on Mount Tamalpais to both raise funds and plan for a sustainable future," the company said in a statement.

The company had previously closed for the 2020 and 2021 seasons due to the pandemic.

According to the statement, “The Mountain Play looks forward to including our community in the planning conversations through surveys, focus groups and special events,” said Eileen Grady, executive director and artistic producer.

“While saddened to not have our signature event this season, we are excited to begin this process and share our plans for the future with you.”

Mountain Play will host their annual gala Funding the Future, a Musical Celebration to Benefit the Mountain Play, on November 9, 2024 at the Corinthian Yacht Club in Tiburon, CA.

For more information, click here.

