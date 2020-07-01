MarshStream to Feature Sci-Fi Climate Change Tragicomedy, a Visit With a Health and Wellness Visionary & More

As the Bay Area's shelter-in-place continues, The Marsh San Francisco continues to offer a variety of programming at 7:30pm nightly on MarshStream, its popular broadcast platform. Offerings this month include Judith C.'s hilarious and heartbreaking journey from health provider to patient; Timothy Mooney's one-man sci-fi climate change tragicomedy; a visit with world-acclaimed health and wellness visionary Fred Johnson; Yehuda Hyman's look back at the 30-year history of his award winning play, The Mad Dancers, that got its start in 1990 at The Marsh, commemorating the theater's 31st anniversary; and more (see latest schedule below).

The program launched in April and has received overwhelmingly enthusiastic response, with hundreds flocking to view and participate each night. MarshStream programming varies daily, with Monday Night MarshStream (short performances by a variety of artists), Wild Card Tuesdays (everything from book/writer discussions, sing-a-longs, Tell It On Tuesday, to Sound Healing and Restorative Yoga), Wednesday Solo Arts Heal (offering stories of health, advocacy, and inspiration), Stephanie's MarshStream on Thursday nights (interview, bantering, Q&A, and performance excerpts with Marsh favorites, moderated by Marsh founder Stephanie Weisman), plus Bingo! hosted by Josh Kornbluth, live full-length performance concert readings, archived performance streams, performance development classes, and more. A noon series includes CJ's FitnesSing weekly singing lesson and fitness class, plus a Super Slow Weight Training and Zoomba Room. Content is offered at 7:30pm nightly, and mid-day throughout the week via Zoom, YouTube, Instagram, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iTunes. MarshStream viewers are asked to contribute whatever they can afford. Donations can be made by joining The Marsh's membership program and via a virtual "tip jar" both on the website, with funds going to support and sustain The Marsh and its performances. For more information, the public may visit www.themarsh.org/marshstream. NOTE: Most past shows from earlier MarshStream dates are also available on the website for viewing.

Monday MarshStream

7:30pm, Monday, July 6

Featuring three short performances from performers (TBA), both familiar and new. Please check themarsh.org for scheduling updates.

Wildcard Tuesdays: Sound Healing and Restorative Yoga

7:30pm, Tuesday, July 7

Hosted by Jeannie McKenzie and Val Jew

Bay Area musician, Chi Gung teacher, and healing practitioner Jeannie McKenzie collaborates with healing practitioner Valerie Jew in Connecting to Ourselves, a sound healing and restorative yoga event. Jew will integrate breath awareness, body scans, gentle movement, Reiki, and supportive restoratives to create an accessible and powerful yoga experience backed by the music of McKenzie.

Solo Arts Heal

7:30pm, Wednesday, July 1

Hosted by Gail Schickele. Performed by Judith C.

WELCOME TO THE CANCER CAFÉ: A PT Clinical Specialist in Chronic Pain, Judith C. never imagined being on the opposite end of treatment -until she was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma, an incurable blood cancer with a limited life expectancy. Judith's journey from diagnosis to stem cell transplant unfolds in her hilarious and heartbreaking solo show, Welcome to The Cancer Café. Enlightening, elevating, and deeply personal, Judith brings audiences on her unexpected journey from provider to patient, sharing the profound lessons this role reversal offers. Special guests Dr. Loveleena Virk and Rabbi Chaya Gusfield will join Solo Arts Heal producer Gail Schickele and Judith for a post-performance discussion on the value of Palliative Care.



7:30pm, Wednesday, July 8

SPECIAL EDITION - Once a month, Solo Arts Heal will dedicate a performance to the topic of climate change, encouraging its listeners to learn how to help save the planet. Hosted by Gail Schickele. Performed by Timothy Mooney

CAVE: Timothy Mooney's one-man sci-fi climate change tragicomedy, Man Cave, follows the story of Tim, the "last man on Earth." Realizing that there may not be anyone left on the planet, Tim turns his attention to warning whatever far corners of the universe may still be receiving his radio waves. Along with a stirring, rallying cry for saving the planet, Man Cave walks the line between irony and edgy gallows humor.

Stephanie's MarshStream

7:30pm, Thursday, July 2

Hosted by Stephanie Weisman. Featuring special guest Fred Johnson

Stephanie's MarshStream will feature an interview with Fred Johnson, performance excerpts, and Q&A. An acclaimed jazz vocalist, author, and arts educator, Johnson is recognized globally for his work in the health and wellness community. His presentations on the healing power of music have caught the attention of internationally recognized holistic health practitioners and the medical community. Johnson presents lectures and seminars around the world, reaccentuating the importance of creative expression as a catalyst for personal and communal empowerment, health, and healing. He currently serves as an Artist in Residence, Community Engagement Specialist, and Director of the Arts and Health initiative at The David A. Straz, Jr. Center for the Performing Arts in Tampa, Florida. Johnson was the first artist to perform at the Straz Center when it opened in 1987 and served as the Vice President of Education and Humanities from 1996 to 2005.

7:30pm, Thursday, July 9

Hosted by Stephanie Weisman. Featuring special guest Yehuda Hyman

Stephanie's MarshStream will feature an interview with acclaimed playwright, choreographer, and actor Yehuda Hyman, including performance excerpts and Q&A. In 1990, at Café Beano, The Marsh helped birth the very first outing of Hyman's performance, The Mad Dancers, a play that now has a thirty-year history from solo performance to full cast ensemble and theatrical runs across the nation. Born and raised in Los Angeles to immigrant parents from Poland and Russia, Hyman got his start in theater in the chorus of a Broadway show, and eventually went on to produce works at the Mark Taper Forum, the McCarter Theatre, and Highways Performance Space, among others. Honors include two NEA Grants, Kennedy Center Fund for New American Plays Award, the Jerome Fellowship, and grants from the Center for Jewish Culture and Creativity.

BINGO! with Josh Kornbluth

7:30pm, Fridays

Hosted by Josh Kornbluth

Audience members are invited to play five FREE games of BINGO! with prizes for the winner of each round.

Solo Performer Spotlight

Saturday, July 4 & Sunday, July 5 - Rebroadcast

Performed by Wayne Harris

THE May Day PARADE: Wayne Harris' The May Day Parade tells the story of an 8-year-old's experience watching and marching in the iconic St. Louis event "The Annie Malone May Day Parade." Set against the backdrop of the early Civil Rights Movement, the post-WWII migration of African Americans to the North, and a changing American landscape, this joyful and inspiring story embodies the Black experience in America while affirming the universal truths that are the foundations of all races.

To simulate the feeling of waiting in the lobby until a theater opens, The Marsh has created the MarshStream Studio Waiting Room. Available 30 minutes prior to each performance/event for Marsh members, and 15 minutes prior to the general public, the Waiting Room can be joined via Zoom Room where guests can mix and mingle, or viewed on YouTube live, with additional entertainment such as unique content, live music, and even prizes.

In addition to nightly program offerings on MarshStream, The Marsh has also launched Marsh Youth Theater (MYT) MarshStream, classes offered at 4:00pm daily taught by MYT instructors. From Creative Dramatics to Storytelling, Dancing, and more, class types, instructors, and age levels vary for each class. For weekly class schedules and additional information, please visit themarsh.org/mytmarshstream.

Photo Credit: Dianne Woods

