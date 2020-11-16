Marin Art & Garden Center Hosts Holiday Pop-Up Market Place, November 21
Just in time for the holiday season! Marin Art & Garden Center will hold a Holiday Pop-Up Market Place for those looking to get a head start on their holiday gift shopping. Featuring special holiday items and unique finds you will not see anywhere else.
Get cozy with cashmere and cotton, pick a book or some notecards, shop the variety of indoor houseplants and décor, hanging planters, or pre-order festive holiday greens.
Public Information: This event is FREE and open to the public. Social distancing measures will be observed, please wear a mask. Credit cards only - no cash will be accepted.
For more information visit www.maringarden.org.