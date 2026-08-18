Mannheim Steamroller to Bring 2026 Christmas Tour to San Francisco
The performance will take place on Monday, December 7.
Mannheim Steamroller by Chip Davis will be coming to San Francisco’s Golden Gate Theatre for one performance only on Monday, December 7 at 7 PM. Tickets are available beginning Friday, August 21 at 10 AM.
This year’s show will feature classic Christmas hits from the Mannheim Steamroller holiday albums along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting including 15 musicians playing more than 20 instruments against a backdrop of dazzling multimedia effects—capturing the spirit of the season in an immersive yet intimate setting. Davis will direct and co-produce Tour performances with ICON LIVE.
Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which went on to become one of the industry’s largest independent record labels. A Grammy Award winner, Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 41 million albums, with over 31.5 million in the Christmas genre. Their holiday CD’s have become synonymous with Christmas and occupy top positions on Billboard’s Seasonal Chart every year.
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