MY FAIR LADY Joins San Francisco Playhouse 24-25 Season

San Francisco Playhouse will stage Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady as the final show in its 21st season. San Francisco Playhouse Artistic Director Bill English will helm this Tony Award-winning musical by Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, adapted from George Bernard Shaw's Pygmalion. This lovely musical classic follows Eliza Doolittle's transformation from cockney flower girl to the belle of elegant society under the tutelage of linguistic expert Professor Higgins. My Fair Lady will perform July 3 – September 13, 2025 at San Francisco Playhouse.

For information, the public may visit sfplayhouse.org or call the box office at 415-677-9596. Subscriptions are currently available for the Playhouse's 2024-25 Season and single tickets will be available in the coming months.

Featuring Lerner and Loewe's beloved score including “Wouldn't It Be Loverly?,” “The Rain in Spain,” “I Could Have Danced All Night,” and “On the Street Where You Live,” My Fair Lady debuted on Broadway in 1956 starring Julie Andrews and Rex Harrison and won the Tony Award for Best Musical. The New York Times called it “one of the best musicals of the century,” while The New York Herald Tribune deemed it “wise, witty, and winning. In short, a miraculous musical.” Its 1964 movie adaptation starring Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison won the Academy Award for Best Picture. It has since been revived on Broadway four times.

Lerner and Loewe's My Fair Lady will conclude San Francisco Playhouse's previously announced 2024-25 season, which opens in the fall with The Play That Goes Wrong (September 21 – November 9, 2024). The Playhouse will then present the Broadway musical Waitress (November 21, 2024 – January 18, 2025) for the holidays, followed by the Northern California Premiere of Exotic Deadly: Or the MSG Play (January 30 – March 8, 2025). It will then present the Northern California Premiere of 2022 Pulitzer Prize-winning Fat Ham (March 20 – April 19, 2025) and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (May 1 – June 21, 2025).

San Francisco Playhouse is currently preparing to start performances of its upcoming production of Tennessee Williams' seminal masterpiece The Glass Menagerie, performing May 2 – June 15, 2024. The Playhouse's 2023-24 season will conclude with Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Evita, performing June 27 – September 7, 2024. Tickets ($30-$125) for The Glass Menagerie and Evita are now available at sfplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 415-677-9596.

