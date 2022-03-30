MUSKETEERS! Rallies In NCTC's High School Performance Ensemble Production

This April, New Conservatory Theatre Center's High School Performance Ensemble will present the world premiere of Musketeers! Inspired by The Three Musketeers by Alexandre Dumas and written and directed by NCTC Conservatory Director Stephanie Temple, this fresh look of the classic tale sees friendship and loyalty put to the test as the Musketeers fight for positive change and a school that is truly "all for one and one for all!"

It all started when the Musketeers' arts-focused high school closed and forced students into Cardinals' high school with zero classes in the arts. Thrown into this unfamiliar land, Musketeer transfer students Athos, Porthos and Aramis, work to inject some fun and artistic expression into their new school. Meanwhile the Cardinals are plotting to unseat the new class president whose inclusive ideas threaten their traditions and the Musketeers must rise up to save the day in a series of winner-takes-all contests.

Musketeers! plays Friday, April 29 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, April 30 at 2:00 PM, Sunday, May 1 at 2:00 PM, Friday, May 6 at 7:30 PM, Saturday, May 7 at 2:00 PM and 5:00 PM, in NCTC's Tucker Theatre.

Tickets are $10 for students, $15 for adults, and are available at nctcsf.org or by calling (415) 861-8972.

Director Stephanie Temple has been directing teens at NCTC since 2002 and teaching young people for almost twenty years. She specializes in devised theatre and enjoys working collaboratively with her students. Temple has a Bachelor of Arts from University of Southern California's School of Theatre and is currently finishing her Master's in Drama at San Francisco State University. She has taught acting, improvisation, dance and musical theatre at NCTC, CSU Stanislaus, Merced College, PCPA Theatrefest and currently runs the drama program at Live Oak School in Potrero Hill. As NCTC's Children's Playwright in Residence, Temple has adapted and developed plays such as The Snow Queen, Anansi, an African Folktale, Goldi Locks and the Three Aliens, Bollywood Sleeping Beauty, MUNI, The Little Mermaid, Snow White, The Odyssey, Peter Pan, and Rock 'n Roll Cinderella.

The Musketeers! youth and teen cast includes Arthur Allison (Aramis), Romeo Beutter (Richie), Viola Bishop (Annie), Adrian Cahill (Roche), Michael Henkle-Kawa (Porthos), Louis Ng (Dartanyan), Miela Raymond (Mal), David Romero (Athos), Ben Welte (Coach Treville), Colin Chen (Freshie), Kai Scott (Freshie), Jaqueline Villegas (Freshie), and Tressa Weiss (Freshie). Musketeers! will feature technical direction & scenic design by Carlos Aceves, lighting design by William Campbell, set construction by Patrik Hendrickson, and costume design by Stephanie Temple.

New Conservatory Theatre Center's Education program has presented original adaptations and classic stories for youth and families since 1981. Under the leadership of Education Director Stephanie Temple over the past twenty years, dozens of original adaptations have been written and produced, often as collaborations with the teen ensemble members. NCTC Education has the distinction of employing teenage performers and stage managers for specific programming, frequently providing them with their first professional theatre jobs

New Conservatory Theatre Center is San Francisco's premiere LGBTQIA and allied performing arts institution and progressive arts education conservatory since 1981. NCTC is renowned for its diverse range of innovative, high quality productions, touring productions and shows for young audiences; its foundational anti-bullying work with youth and educators through YouthAware; and its commitment to nurturing emerging artists and playwrights to expand the canon of queer and allied dramatic work.