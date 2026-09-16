MELINA-FEST: 4 New Plays to Debut at Studio B Wolff
Writer Melina Cohen-Bramwell presents four works at the newly established San Francisco theatre hub.
Studio B. Wolff, a new theater artists hub in San Francisco's Inner Richmond district, will present MELINA-FEST, a four-week series of new plays by Bay Area writer Melina Cohen-Bramwell, beginning September 25.
The series will feature premiere readings of four works on successive Friday evenings through October 16. Local Bay Area actors and directors will participate in the readings, which will be presented at Studio B. Wolff, located at 540 Balboa Street.
Cohen-Bramwell is a lifelong San Francisco Bay Area resident whose play Please Don't Slow Me Down previously played a three-week run at venues in San Francisco and Oakland. His work also includes the poetry collection Bar Fights For Sad Kids, published by Finishing Line Press, and the novel Nevada, published by Gnashing Teeth Publishing.
Studio B. Wolff was founded by director Becca Wolff and offers drop-in classes for working actors, an artist-in-residence program and workshops across artistic disciplines.
What Is Wrong With the British
Friday, September 25 at 7 p.m.
In What Is Wrong With the British, a Black graduate-level historian prepares to share a dissertation with her white professor — and possible boyfriend — arguing that colonialism demonstrates a genetic deficiency in white people.
Temp Auth
Friday, October 2 at 7 p.m.
An adaptation of Shakespeare's The Tempest, Temp Auth relocates the story to a tech company's island retreat. The comedy combines revenge plots, Mai Tais and gay romance as its characters explore family and what makes a life complete.
Good White Men
Friday, October 9 at 7 p.m.
Good White Men centers on two brothers who have found success as the hosts of an advice podcast. Their careers are thrown into turmoil when one of the brothers is accused of abuse and “canceled” on Twitter.
xxXX ?????? (Jello)
Friday, October 16 at 7 p.m.
In xxXX ?????? (Jello), Persephone has fallen into a coma. The research team studying her uses the opportunity to pursue work that could save lives and change the world, raising questions about what collateral damage they are willing to accept in the process.
MELINA-FEST will take place at Studio B. Wolff, 540 Balboa Street in San Francisco. Admission is free, with reservations requested through Eventbrite.
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