Lottery Announced for Final Two Performances of STEVE SILVER'S BEACH BLANKET BABYLON

Producer Jo Schuman Silverannounced today that tickets to the final two performances of Steve Silver's Beach Blanket Babylon on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 (New Year's Eve) at 7 p.m. and 10:15 p.m. will be available exclusively through a lottery on Lucky Seat, the only authorized ticket vendor for these performances, beginning on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 10 a.m.



To enter the lottery, patrons must register at luckyseat.com. Lottery winners will be contacted by Lucky Seat beginning Friday, September 27 and will have seven days to purchase the tickets. Ticket prices range between $130-$355. Tickets will not be available at the Beach Blanket Babylon box office or website.



The New Year's Eve performances will be filled with surprises, special guests, and an evening never to be forgotten. Guests at each show will receive champagne and truffles. The second show-ending at the stroke of midnight-will feature a balloon drop and post-show dancing until 1:30 a.m.



Upon its closing, the show will have played a record-breaking 17,217 performances and seen by 6.5 million people from around the world, Steve Silver's Beach Blanket Babylon was made famous for its hilarious spoofs of political and pop culture, spectacular costumes, and iconic hats. The show follows Snow White as she takes a fast-paced journey around the world in search of her "Prince Charming." Along the way she encounters a star-studded, ever-changing, line-up of hilarious political and pop culture characters. Recent highlights include Donald and Melania Trump, Nancy Pelosi, Kim Jong-un, Kamala Harris, Stormy Daniels, Vladimir Putin, Freddie Mercury, Lady Gaga, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Ivanka Trump, Barack and Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton, Taylor Swift, Oprah, and the Golden State Warriors.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You