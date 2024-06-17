Los Gatos Music and Arts Presents JAZZ ON THE PLAZZ Featuring Kim Nalley Trio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kim Nalley Trio will be presented in a free outdoor concert at Los Gatos Town Plaza on Wednesday July 10, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm as part of the Jazz on the Plazz series.

This outdoor summer concert series presents World-Renowned Musicians in a friendly picnic atmosphere. Bring a picnic basket and a lawn chair and enjoy free seating. Or purchase reserved seating and specialty foods and wine.

Admission: General admission is free. Food vendors, craft beer, wine tasting, and even a few children's activities are part of the fun.

For paid Reserved Seating visit online: jazzontheplazz.com. More Information: 520.360.1206

July 10: Kim Nalley Trio

In 2005, Dr. Kim Nalley was honored with the title of "Most Influential African American in the Bay Area," followed by winning "Best Jazz Group" in 2013. Renowned as a "legendary" and integral part of San Francisco's cultural fabric, her captivating presence channels the essence of a diva from a bygone era. Described by the San Francisco Chronicle as possessing "pipes to burn" with a remarkable 3 1/2 octave vocal range that seamlessly transitions from operatic to gritty blues, Kim Nalley's projection can softly whisper a ballad yet effortlessly fill a room without a microphone. She showcases an unparalleled ability to scat vibrant solos while maintaining the crowd's rapt attention and a pulsating swing. She's often likened to the greats, yet ultimately stands alone as Kim Nalley—a natural talent with crystalline clarity, rich jazzy stylings, and a delightful sense of humor.

Jazz On The Plazz

Since its inception in 2002, Jazz On The Plazz has grown to attract thousands of people every year with professional line-ups that have included Diane Schuur, Mose Allison, Pete Escovedo, The Drifters and Rita Coolidge, and has made a name for Los Gatos as a destination for world-class jazz performers.

The festival features a new concert every Wednesday evening through August 21. All performances are free to the public.

