Los Gatos Music and Arts Presents JAZZ ON THE PLAZZ Featuring Kim Nalley Trio

The festival features a new concert every Wednesday evening through August 21. All performances are free to the public.
Kim Nalley Trio will be presented in a free outdoor concert at Los Gatos Town Plaza on Wednesday July 10, from 6:30pm to 8:30pm as part of the Jazz on the Plazz series.
This outdoor summer concert series presents World-Renowned Musicians in a friendly picnic atmosphere. Bring a picnic basket and a lawn chair and enjoy free seating. Or purchase reserved seating and specialty foods and wine.
Admission: General admission is free. Food vendors, craft beer, wine tasting, and even a few children's activities are part of the fun.
For paid Reserved Seating visit online: jazzontheplazz.com. More Information: 520.360.1206
In 2005, Dr. Kim Nalley was honored with the title of "Most Influential African American in the Bay Area," followed by winning "Best Jazz Group" in 2013. Renowned as a "legendary" and integral part of San Francisco's cultural fabric, her captivating presence channels the essence of a diva from a bygone era. Described by the San Francisco Chronicle as possessing "pipes to burn" with a remarkable 3 1/2 octave vocal range that seamlessly transitions from operatic to gritty blues, Kim Nalley's projection can softly whisper a ballad yet effortlessly fill a room without a microphone. She showcases an unparalleled ability to scat vibrant solos while maintaining the crowd's rapt attention and a pulsating swing. She's often likened to the greats, yet ultimately stands alone as Kim Nalley—a natural talent with crystalline clarity, rich jazzy stylings, and a delightful sense of humor.
Since its inception in 2002, Jazz On The Plazz has grown to attract thousands of people every year with professional line-ups that have included Diane Schuur, Mose Allison, Pete Escovedo, The Drifters and Rita Coolidge, and has made a name for Los Gatos as a destination for world-class jazz performers.
