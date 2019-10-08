Lisa Loeb to perform at Feinstein's at the Nikko

Grammy Award-winning musician Lisa Loeb will make her Feinstein's at the Nikko debut for one night only on Saturday, November 9 at 7 p.m. In this intimate evening, Loeb will perform songs her fans know and love-including her GenX anthem "Stay (I Missed You)"-as well as other radio hits, favorites, and requests (tweet requests to @LisaLoeb). Tickets for Lisa Loeb range in price from $70-$95 and are available now by calling 866-663-1063 or visiting www.feinsteinssf.com. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



"As San Francisco's premier intimate venue for live music, we continually strive to give audiences an unparalleled experience in seeing their favorite artists up close and personal," says Feinstein's at the Nikko's General Manager and Creative Director Randy Taradash. "As we work to expand the scope of genres and disciplines that we present at Feinstein's at the Nikko, we looked to our namesake, Michael Feinstein, and his mission of keeping alive the tradition of the Great American Songbook. Lisa broke ground and rewrote the rules for independent singer/songwriters, creating a voice and sound specific to a new generation of artist. I'm thrilled that she is making her Feinstein's debut this November and we look forward to deepening our exploration of newer generations of artists that helped to further the art of the Great American Songbook."



Dallas native Lisa Loeb is a 2018 GRAMMY Award-winning singer songwriter, touring musician and philanthropist who started her career with the platinum-selling #1 hit song, "Stay (I Missed You)," from the film "Reality Bites." A trailblazing independent artist, Lisa was the first pop musician to have a #1 single while not signed to a recording contract. She followed that remarkable feat with several hit singles- including "Do You Sleep," "I Do," and "Let's Forget About It"-and six albums, two of which were certified gold.



Lisa is also well known to parents and kids for her five children's albums and two illustrated children's books with music. Lisa recently collaborated to develop and write the children's musical Camp Kappawanna, which debuted at New York City's Atlantic Theater Company. Inspired by her own love of summer camp, in 2008 Lisa started The Camp Lisa Foundation, which sends underserved kids to summer camp. In 2015, The American Camp Association of New England named Lisa Loeb as their Camp Champions Honoree with a gala celebration at Fenway Park.



Over the last three years, Lisa has released three children's albums that are exclusively available with Amazon. In January 2018, her family-friendly album, "Feel What U Feel," won the Grammy Award for Best Children's Album, along with rave reviews and The Parents Choice Award. Among other shows, Lisa provides voice talent for the animated series "Creative Galaxy" and composes the original songs for the Emmy nominated "If You Give a Mouse a Cookie" series. Her songs from the series make up a soundtrack album that was released in June of 2018 exclusively with Amazon.



This past Spring, through Rolling Stone, Loeb exclusively released her cover of Bright Eyes' "First Day of My Life," which she recorded after performing it for a friend's wedding a decade ago. In July, she released the new track, 'Love Never Dies,' an original song she wrote and recorded as a theme song to accompany acclaimed author James Patterson's latest novel, "Sophia, Princess Among Beasts."



Often recognized for her iconic cat-eyed glasses, Lisa redefines how women accessorize with her own eyewear line. As an entrepreneur, Lisa oversees the business and eyewear design of Lisa Loeb Eyewear. It's an ever-growing collection available at optical shops where women's styles and children's frames are available, as well as Costco. As an actor, Lisa's recent film and television appearances include "AP Bio," John Oliver's "Last Week Tonight," "About a Boy," "Hot Tub Time Machine 2," "King of The Nerds," and Sprout Channel's "Sunny Side Up Show" (now "Sprout House" on Universal Kids). You might have also heard her voice on commercials including Alfa Romeo, Foster Farms Chicken, and Chili's.



A recent personal honor for Lisa was being asked by editor, Will Shortz, to help celebrate the 75th anniversary of The New York Times crossword by creating an original puzzle with pro, Doug Peterson. Other recent highlights and appearances include contributing a cover version of "All the Young Dudes" for Howard Stern's David Bowie Special on Sirius XM, leading a kids' songwriting workshop in Sydney, Australia with AMP, and a two-week residency at the legendary Carlyle Hotel in New York.



When she is not at home in Los Angeles with her husband, Roey, two children, Lyla and Emet, and her cat, Sweetie McGee, Lisa enjoys performing all over the world and entertaining audiences of all ages.



Located within Hotel Nikko (222 Mason Street, San Francisco), Feinstein's at the Nikko is San Francisco's premier intimate nightclub presenting a wide range of entertainers-from Tony and Grammy Award-winning artists and Broadway's newest stars to jazz legends, R&B greats, and some of the Bay Area's most-beloved vocalists-all within an intimate 132-seat cabaret setting.



There is a $20 food and beverage minimum per person inside the showroom which guests can use towards cocktails, as well as a variety of small plates crafted exclusively for Feinstein's at the Nikko, through Restaurant Anzu. Guests of Feinstein's at the Nikko can enjoy a variety of food and beverage options before performances. Kanpai Lounge, located in Hotel Nikko's lobby, offers light cuisine, a full bar and specialty cocktails. Renowned for its innovative contemporary Japanese cuisine, Restaurant ANZU-Hotel Nikko's intimate restaurant located on the second floor- serves sustainable local fare, fresh sushi, and a sake selection. Reservations can be made by calling (415) 394-1100.



For additional information on Feinstein's at the Nikko, visit: www.feinsteinssf.com.

Photo credit: Juan Patino





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You