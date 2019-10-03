LaChanze to Headline Bay Area Cabaret

Bay Area Cabaret presents Tony, SAG and Emmy award-winning actress LaChanze in her Bay Area concert debut performing Feeling Good, an autobiographical journey of her life with music and words.



LaChanze received her first Tony nomination in her first starring role on Broadway, playing the central role of "Ti Moune" in the original 1990 production of Once on this Island. She sang "Amazing Grace" at the 9/11 Memorial in honor of her husband, whom she lost to the tragedy. LaChanze won the 2006 Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for originating the role of "Celie" in The Color Purple and returned to Broadway in 2014 in the musical If/Then with Rent stars Anthony Rapp and Idina Menzel. She earned a 2018 Tony nomination for her starring role in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical playing Diva Donna/Mary Gaines.

Most recently, LaChanze originated the role of "August" in the world premiere of Pulitzer Prize-Winner Lynn Nottage's Off-Broadway production of The Secret Life of Bees. Variety praised her "serene glow" and "voice of amazing grace."



Her other notable Broadway shows include Ragtime, Company, Dreamgirls, and Uptown It's Hot with Maurice Hines. Her acclaimed Off-Broadway performances include Dessa Rose, The Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin, and Inked Baby.



LaChanze won an Emmy Award for her riveting performance in PBS's Handel's Messiah Rocks: A Joyful Noise and a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture in award-winning film The Help.

Tickets to LaChanze performing Feeling Good are $65 general and $55 for subscribers.

Information and single tickets are available by phone at City Box Office (415) 392-4400 or online at bayareacabaret.org.

Marin native Lili Gibson will open for LaChanze. Lili has studied voice, dance and acting internationally, nationally and locally including at the British American Drama Academy, ACT, and Marin Shakespeare Company. She has performed professionally and semi-professionally in many productions and won several awards including the 2018 Rising Star Award from the Narada Michael Walden Foundation. Earlier this year, Lili was a finalist in Bay Area Cabaret's Bay Area Teen Idol Competition at the Venetian Room. She is a senior at Redwood High School in Larkspur, and a vocal student of Suzanne Darley.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You