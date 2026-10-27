LOOKING FOR JUSTICE to Return to The Marsh San Francisco

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The Marsh San Francisco will present an encore run of lawyer and retired judge Amy Oppenheimer's seminal work Looking for Justice (In All the Wrong Places). Praised by Culture Vulture for its “acute honesty, shrewd intelligence, soft humor, and more than a bit of poignancy,” and by 48Hills as “a refreshing type of epiphany,” Looking for Justice (In All the Wrong Places) takes audiences inside Oppenheimer's early career and trailblazing advocacy. Now safely beyond the statute of limitations, her stories unspool alongside a second journey: her own awakening as a lesbian feminist newly arrived in the Bay Area.

Built around a defining early case, the show moves through a gripping, looping narrative that shifts between quick-witted, fast-talking punditry and warm humor. Developed at The Marsh under the direction of David Ford, Looking for Justice (In All the Wrong Places) plays 5:00pm Sundays, November 29 – December 13, 2026 at The Marsh San Francisco (1062 Valencia St). For tickets ($25-$35 general admission sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved, plus a $3 convenience fee per ticket) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.

This fall's presentation of Looking for Justice (In All the Wrong Places) will feature In Front of Your Eyes Performance Festival performer Christina Aanestad as an opener on November 29, a post-show talkback and visioning session with Janelle White on December 6, Executive Director of San Francisco Women Against Rape, and performer Irma Herrera as an opener on December 13.

Said The Marsh Founder and Artistic/Executive Director Stephanie Weisman, “Looking for Justice is a prime example of our new work mission. Amy Oppenheimer is a member of the community in Berkeley who has dedicated her life to anti-discrimination law. She joined David Ford's classroom at The Marsh to put her story into words, and the result is an amazing look behind the curtain of a distinguished career. By highlighting community and advocacy groups through the show's series of talkbacks, she's using her stage to give back. This is exactly what The Marsh is about.”

Looking for Justice (In All the Wrong Places) was developed by Oppenheimer in collaboration with David Ford through Ford's “Creating & Performing Your Own Work” classes held Saturdays at The Marsh Berkeley, Sundays at The Marsh San Francisco, and virtually on Tuesdays. The show was first presented as a Marsh Rising production, then went on to earn a Best of Fringe designation at DC Theatre Arts' 2024 Fringe Festival before its full presentation in March 2026 at The Marsh. The show's spring run featured audience talkbacks from nonprofit organizations like Equal Rights Advocates, The Women's Foundation, the Emma Baker Center, and San Francisco Women Against Rape with proceeds benefiting these organizations in tandem with Oppenheimer's search for justice in an unjust world. The production was lauded by Theatrius, which praised Oppenheimer's “incredible stories of the law's resistance to change and how to jiu-jitsu the law.”

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVES

Amy Oppenheimer (Playwright, Performer) is a lawyer and retired administrative law judge based in the Bay Area whose career spans 45 years serving on the frontlines of equity, justice, and investigation. Oppenheimer spearheaded California's response to the viral #MeToo movement, has trained state senators on identifying sexual harassment, testified as an expert against Tesla, and founded the Association of Workplace Investigators, an organization dedicated to investigating complex workplace matters, often centered around culture and identity. Looking For Justice (In All the Wrong Places) is her solo theatre debut.

David Ford (Director) has been collaborating on new and unusual theater for three decades and has been associated with The Marsh for most of that time. The San Francisco press has variously called him “the solo performer maven,” “the monologue maestro,” “the dean of solo performance,” and “the solo performer's best friend.” A week rarely goes by when residents of the Bay Area cannot enjoy one of his productions. Collaborators include Geoff Hoyle, Brian Copeland, Charlie Varon, Echo Brown, Marilyn Pittman, Rebecca Fisher, Wayne Harris, Jill Vice, and Marga Gomez. Ford's work has been seen regionally at The Public Theater, Second Stage Theater, Theatre at St. Clement's, Dixon Place, Theatre for the New City (New York), Highways Performance Space (Los Angeles), and Woolly Mammoth Theatre Co. (Washington, D.C.). His work has also been featured in most of the fringe festivals in North America, and at theaters around the Bay Area including Berkeley Repertory Theatre, the Magic Theatre, and Marin Theatre. Ford's directing has garnered several “Best of Fringe” Awards and a Goldie Award.



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