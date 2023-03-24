Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

LAUGH YOUR TAX OFF Comes to The Bay Area Stage Theatre

Performances are Friday, April 14, and Saturday, April 15, at 7:30pm.

Mar. 24, 2023  

National headliner Steve Mittleman and Bay Area favorites Jeff Applebaum and Maureen Langan highlight two evenings of stand-up comedy at the Bay Area Stage Theatre in Vallejo.

Friday's performance includes Mittleman and Applebaum. Langan replaces Applebaum in Saturday's show. Richard Weiss of Los Angeles is in both shows.

Mittleman has been touring the U.S. ever since beating Eddie Murphy on Showtime's Big Laff Off, having honed his talents for 25 years including appearances on "The Tonight Show," and HBO.

Mittleman has also appeared in several films, including "Roxanne" starring Steve Martin and Darryl Hannah, and "The Out-of-Towners" with Martin and Goldie Hawn.

Applebaum has appeared on "The Late Show with Craig Ferguson," "Comics Unleashed" on CBS and "America's Got Talent." His film credits include "The Pursuit of Happyness" starring Will Smith. In addition to his stand-up career, Applebaum is cast as Joey Bishop in a stage show of The Rat Pack.

Langan has performed on Broadway, featured in TED talks, and appeared on TV in "Gotham Live," HBO, Comics Unleashed, and boasts her own comedy special, "Don't Make Me Hate You."

Weiss was voted "Best Standup Comedian" at the 2014 Coachella Valley Comedy Festival and is the writer and creator of the humor book, "Weiss Cracks."

The fundraiser for the nonprofit Bay Area Stage is sponsored by Pedrotti's Ace in Benicia, J.D. and Teena Miller, and Sid Hartnett Construction.

Public Information: Tickets for "Laugh Your Tax Off" are $20. Acknowledging the looming tax day, a wine and cheese combo plate is on sale at the event for $10.40. For more, visit bayareastage.org or call (707) 649-1053.




