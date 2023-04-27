Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
José Luis Gómez to Conduct Symphony San Jose's BRAHMS & FANDANGO in May

He steps in for Tatsuya Shimono, who had to withdraw due to unforeseen circumstances.

Apr. 27, 2023  

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Tatsuya Shimono has had to withdraw from conducting next week's Brahms & Fandango concert. We welcome José Luis Gómez to the podium in his place. Currently music director of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, Gómez is a past First Prize winner at the prestigious George Solti Conducting Competition.

Violin virtuoso Anne Akiko Meyers performs a new commission from preeminent Mexican composer Arturo Marquez. Her request for a concerto based on Mariachi traditions reflected his father's heritage, and so was born the fiery, soulful Fandango. Also on the program are Gerald Finzi's Prelude, and Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 4.

Symphony San Jose presents

Brahms & Fandango

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 8:00pm and Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:30pm

The California Theatre, 345 South First Street, downtown San Jose, 95113.

Convenient, inexpensive parking is available at a city-owned garage one-and-a-half blocks from the theater at San Carlos Street with entrances on Second and Third streets.

THE PROGRAM:

Gerald Finzi: Prelude for String Orchestra in F minor
Arturo Marquez: Fandango
Johannes Brahms: Symphony #4

Conductor: José Luis Gómez
Soloist: Anne Akiko Meyers, violin

José Luis Gómez

The Venezuelan-born, Spanish conductor José Luis Gómez was catapulted to international attention when he won First Prize at the International Sir Georg Solti Conductors' Competition in 2010 in Frankfurt. Gómez's electrifying presence, talent, creativity, and energy quickly earned him admiration among the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra's musicians and their music director Paavo Jarvi, immediately launching his conducting career.

Music Director of the Tucson Symphony Orchestra since 2016, Gómez has consistently crafted compelling programs, many of which are juxtaposed with lesser-known composers from South America whom he champions, expanding and enriching the orchestra's repertoire. He's worked diligently to provide innovative and engaging outreach activities and education projects, as well as new commissions. Recent and upcoming highlights include appearances with the Flanders Symphony Orchestra, the National Symphony Orchestra (Washington, D.C.), conducting a new piece by Paquito D'Rivera performed by Yo-Yo Ma, Indianapolis Symphony, Houston Symphony, Rochester Philharmonic, Edmonton Symphony, Vancouver Symphony, Orquestra Sinfônica Brasileira, Orquesta Filarmónica de Bogotá, and Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional del Perú. In Europe, he's conducted the RTVE National Symphony Orchestra, in Madrid, Frankfurt Radio Orchestra (HR), Weimar Staatskapelle, Royal Scottish National, Royal Liverpool Philharmonic, Hamburg Symphony, SWR Symphonieorchester Stuttgart, and the orchestra of the Komische Oper Berlin. Equally at home in operatic repertoire, Gómez has led performances of Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro and Don Giovanni, Puccini's La Bohème at the Frankfurt Opera, Rossini's La Cenerentola at Stuttgart Opera, Verdi's La Forza del Destino in Tokyo at the New National Theatre.

SINGLE TICKET PRICES: $55 - $115

TICKETS: Phone: 408.286.2600 ext. 1

Website: www.symphonysanjose.org

Email: jmeyers@symphonysanjose.org

Walk-Up Box Office: 325 South First Street, San Jose, 95113. Located between San Carlos and San Salvador Street next to the California Theatre. Ticket Office Hours: Monday through Friday, 10am to 5pm.




