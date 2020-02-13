Isaac Mizrahi Presents West Coast Premiere Of New Cabaret MOVIE STARS AND SUPERMODELS

Fresh off of a three-week residency at Café Carlyle in New York City, fashion designer and "Project Runway: All Stars" judge Isaac Mizrahi will appear in Palo Alto at the Oshman Family JCC. The West Coast premiere of his newest cabaret show, Movie Stars and Supermodels, will feature the media icon dishing on model fittings, intimate dinners, and exclusive parties with Hollywood's elite, all while sharing his hilarious musings on everything of the moment-from politics to his latest Instagram obsessions. Accompanied by a band of talented jazz musicians led by acclaimed pianist Ben Waltzer, Mizrahi will also perform a wide range of tunes by everyone from Cole Porter to Jule Styne, Stephen Sondheim, and even John Denver. Following his venture into singing, the designer-turned-cabaret artist has been called "a founding father of a genre that fuses performance art, music, and stand-up comedy" by The New York Times. Movie Stars & Supermodels will be presented 7:30pm, Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Oshman Family JCC, 3921 Fabian Way, Palo Alto. For tickets ($120 Front row seating and wine reception with the performers, $90 General Public, $85 Members and J-Pass Holders) and more information, the public may visit paloaltojcc.org/mizrahi or call (650) 223-8718.

In Movie Stars & Supermodels, Mizrahi has a way of "making his audience feel as relaxed as they might be in their own living room," (Theatre Pizzazz). Combining music, fashion, real life stories and unapologetic humor, Movie Stars & Supermodels offers audiences an up-close and personal look behind the scenes. The show features a first-rate quintet led by musical director Ben Waltzer on piano with Neal Miner on bass, Joe Peri on percussion, Joe Strasser on drums, and Benny Benack III on trumpet. The cross section of composers Mizrahi presents in Movie Stars & Supermodels represent the best of Broadway and beyond with tunes by Anthony Newley, Leslie Bricusse, Cy Coleman, Dorothy Fields, Stephen Sondheim, Cole Porter, Leonard Bernstein, Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Jule Styne, Bob Merrill, John Denver, Bill Withers and more.

Isaac Mizrahi is a New York based fashion designer, TV presenter, and Chief Designer of the Isaac Mizrahi brand for Xcel Brands. Discovering the glamour of the fashion industry depicted in the movie Back Street at a young age, Mizrahi found his inspiration and recognized his passion for fashion design. Mizrahi has since diligently worked his way from selling designs out of his trunk to starting his own line and working for and alongside fashion icons Perry Ellis, Jeffrey Banks, and Calvin Klein. He's also received the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Perry Ellis Award for new fashion talent, the coveted CFDA Designer of the Year Award, "Best Designer of 1990" by the Fashion Footwear Association of New York, and Crain's New York Business "40 Under 40" award for great strides in business at a young age. As an eminent figure for over 30 years now, Mizrahi has displayed his gifts in enough varying fields to qualify as a true Renaissance man. He's written several books, hosted his own talk show for seven years, served as judge on "Project Runway" for seven seasons, and has directed both musicals and operas.

Oshman Family Jewish Community Center (OFJCC) on the Taube Koret Campus for Jewish Life serves the South Peninsula through educational, social, cultural, fitness, sports and other programs. The OFJCC is a multi-generational Jewish neighborhood where all are welcome and which fosters new personal and community connections through rich and rewarding experiences. The OFJCC provides a common ground for Jewish institutions, other local groups, organizations and individuals to work, learn and play together for the betterment of the whole community. The OFJCC's registered trademarks are Live Fully and J-Pass. For more information, visit www.paloaltojcc.org or call (650) 223-8700.

For tickets ($90 General Public, $85 Members and J-Pass Holders) and more information, the public may visit paloaltojcc.org/mizrahi or call (650) 223-8718.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You