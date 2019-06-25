InterContinental Mark Hopkins Presents THE SUN KINGS

Opening its doors to the public for the first time in decades for an evening of singing, dancing, and libation, the Peacock Court at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins returns to its roots as a lively destination for music and entertainment on June 28, welcoming The Sun Kings - one of the country's premier Beatles tribute bands.

In their 19th year, The Sun Kings showcase an uncanny channeling and respect for the music they perform to stages along the West Coast and beyond. Every member of the band is a veteran musician who loves recreating The Beatles - exactly as we all remember it. Their performance is unique among the many theatrical tributes that exist today, foregoing the costumes and caricature but delivering the most energetic, note for note instrumental and vocal performances of The Beatles music you will ever hear.

Tickets are $40 per person, plus $2.99 service fee; available here: https://thesunkingsmh2.bpt.me ; cash bar and snacks available at event. Valet parking for $25 and street parking available.

Additional Details: Located off the lobby of the hotel, the grand ballroom has a legacy that includes countless royals, twelve presidents, famous big band performers and numerous celebrities. In the 1920s, 1930s and 1940s alone, the glamorous Peacock Court hosted such memorable dance bands as Benny Goodman and Tommy Dorsey, plus the era's top supper club entertainers like Betty Grable, Dorothy Lamour, and Rudy Valley.

A one-of-a-kind venue, Peacock Court is a stunning destination for entertaining, featuring floor to ceiling windows, gold and ivory walls, and intricate molding - all in Art Deco style. A rare opportunity to enjoy a performance in such an historic space, The Sun Kings bring their repertoire of more than 180 songs to the Court, delivering a night of entertainment with an authenticity and vitality that recalls the earliest Beatles performances.





