ISing's HD Choir Wins Champion of the World Title at 2023 World Choir Games

iSing HD also received a gold medal in the Youth Choirs of Equal Voices category.

By: Jul. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon Photo 1 Video: Meet Fanny Brice of the FUNNY GIRL National Tour, Katerina McCrimmon
Video: Creative Team of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL on Bringing the Show to Disneyland Photo 2 Video: Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Review: A CHORUS LINE at SF Playhouse Photo 3 Review: A CHORUS LINE at SF Playhouse
Review: LES MISERABLES at Orpheum Theatre Photo 4 Review: LES MISERABLES at Orpheum Theatre

ISing's HD Choir Wins Champion of the World Title at 2023 World Choir Games

Bay Area-based girlchoir iSing Silicon Valley has claimed the title of Champion of the World this month after a stunning performance by the group's elite HD Choir at the world's biggest international choir competition, the World Choir Games in Gangyeung, Republic of Korea. The honor was awarded in the category of Musica Sacra a cappella for a performance of Duo Seraphim by Tomás Luis de Victoria, Gute Nacht: Sechs Gesänge, opus 131 no. 6 by Joseph Gabriel Rheinberger, Hodie by Joan Szymko, and Ave Regina Caelorum by Andrew Smith, which is featured on iSing's new album, love & light.

iSing HD also received a gold medal in the Youth Choirs of Equal Voices category, competing against choirs from China, Republic of Korea, Denmark, Czech Republic, and Thailand. iSing HD - which is made up of more than 40 girls in grades eight through twelve from the Bay Area, including San Jose, Cupertino, Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Menlo Park, San Carlos, Redwood City, and San Rafael - was one of only two choirs from the US invited to participate in the games this year, following their 2018 Grand Prize win at the International Robert Schumann Choir Competition in Zwickau, Germany.

“We went to win and we won so much more than a medal or title,” said Artistic Director Jennah Delp Somers. “The competition bonded us closer as a choir and united us in harmony with choirs from all over the world. We spent the week after the competition exploring Korea, from a temple stay, to becoming 'Seoul sisters', our adventures with Korean culture and people have changed us forever.

The wins come as a capstone to iSing Silicon Valley's 10th anniversary season, during which the choir performed in concert alongside soprano Joyce DiDonato and St. Olaf Choir, performed at the prestigious American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) conference, and released their second full-length album, love & light on Avie Records, which featured iSing commissions from Sungji Hong and Kenyon Duncan, and other works on themes of remembrance, love, wisdom, and healing, from the ecstatic chant of the 12th-century abbess Hildegard of Bingen to ascendant contemporary choral works by Sir James MacMillan, Andrew Smith, and Kile Smith.

About iSing Silicon Valley

Founded in 2013 by artistic directors Jennah Delp Somers and Shane Troll, award-winning girlchoir iSing Silicon Valley brings together more than 300 talented young singers in Silicon Valley, offers them rigorous musical and vocal training, and guides them toward the highest level of artistry. Celebrated for innovative choral education methods and for the gorgeous vocal blend and joyous singing of its choruses, iSing has built a deeply committed musical community in the Bay Area and beyond. iSing has also achieved recognition on the national and global stages through collaborations with world class artists including Angel Blue, Barbara Bonney, Estelí Gomez, Meredith Monk, and Voces8, and as the winner of both new music commission and international competition awards. iSing can be heard on Here I Stand and So Quietly (Innova Recordings), Drift (New Amsterdam Records), and Love and Light (Avie Records).

Photo Credit: iSing Silicon Valley.



RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
The Magic Theatre and Campo Santo to Present World Premiere of JOSEPHINES FEAST Next Month Photo
The Magic Theatre and Campo Santo to Present World Premiere of JOSEPHINE'S FEAST Next Month

The Magic Theatre will premiere the first live production by Playwright In Residence Star Finch and announce the cast and creative team for the World Premiere of her new play JOSEPHINE’S FEAST. This profound and potent new play is directed by legendary theatre artist Ellen Sebastian Chang.  JOSEPHINE’S FEAST will perform from August 02– August 20, 2023 at the Magic Theatre’s Fort Mason location

2
Interview: Fred Pitts of ARENT YOU...? at The Marsh Offers a Fresh Take on the History of Photo
Interview: Fred Pitts of AREN'T YOU...? at The Marsh Offers a Fresh Take on the History of Race Relations in America

BroadwayWorld talks to actor/writer Fred Pitts about his humorous and insightful solo show 'Aren't You...?' running at The Marsh in San Francisco July 21 to August 18.

3
Catch the Extended Run of A CHORUS LINE at San Francisco Playhouse Photo
Catch the Extended Run of A CHORUS LINE at San Francisco Playhouse

xperience the electrifying performances and captivating story of 'A Chorus Line' at San Francisco Playhouse. Don't miss the extended run of this sensational musical, filled with phenomenal talent and unforgettable moments. Get your tickets now and be a part of the magic!

4
MAHABHARATA Comes to Z Spaces Steindler Stage Next Month Photo
MAHABHARATA Comes to Z Space's Steindler Stage Next Month

Oakland Theater Project (OTP) and Z Space are thrilled to ­­present an encore of Geetha Reddy’s 2019 Mahābhārata, an audience favorite from OTP’s 2019 Season, directed by Michael Socrates Moran. Featuring OTP Company Member J Jha in a bold, one-person retelling of the ancient text, the production is reimagined and expanded for Z Space’s Steindler Stage in San Francisco August 10–20.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman Video Video: Watch a New Clip from THE WHO'S TOMMY at The Goodman
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes Video
Annette Bening Shares Message from Entertainment Community Fund Amidst Strikes
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway Video
THE SHARK IS BROKEN Gets Ready to Take a Bite Out of Broadway
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Video
Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Doméstica Realidad
La Lengua Teatro (8/03-8/13)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Full Monty presented by Transcendence Theatre Company
Jack London State Historic Park (7/28-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Fred Pitts' Aren't You...?
The Marsh Berkeley (4/07-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Music Man
UC Davis Health Pavilion (7/11-7/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Taming of the Shrew
Santa Cruz Shakespeare (7/09-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
Woodminster Amphitheater (8/08-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Never Too Late Show Starring Don Reed
The Marsh San Francisco Mainstage (6/17-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Citizen Brain"
The Marsh Berkeley (6/10-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Kinky Boots
City Lights Theater Company (7/13-8/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hurricane Diane
Aurora Theatre Company (6/16-7/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You