IMPROVISED LAW AND ORDER: A SPONTANEOUS MOCKERY OF JUSTICE! to be Presented at Synergy Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Synergy Theater, the folks who just brought you The Improvised Twilight Zone, will return to the Lesher Center for the Arts with the world-debut of Improvised Law and Order: A Spontaneous Mockery of Justice! This hilarious tribute to the legendary cops-and-courtroom television show is the second installment of Synergy Theater's 24/25 season of improvised theater at the high-profile regional arts center. It plays Thursday, January 16, 2025, through Sunday, January 26, 2025, Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm.

"It's completely improvised and works just like the TV show," explained Kenn Adams, the company's Artistic Director. "In act one, there's a murder. The cops investigate and, by the end of the act, they arrest a suspect. Then, in act two, the district attorneys try the case in court. At the end of the show, the audience becomes the jury and decides if the suspect is guilty or not. And it's all made up on the spot!"

"The TV show is famous for dealing with relevant themes and social issues that are plucked from the headlines," said Adams. "It's the perfect style for Synergy Theater because that's what we try to do, blend the humor of improvisational theater with important themes and issues worth thinking about."

Synergy Theater brings Improvised Law and Order: A Spontaneous Mockery of Justice to the Lesher Center for the Arts from January 16, 2025, through January 26, 2025, Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm.

Comments