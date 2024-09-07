Herbert Mintz to Perform Original Monologue at Sunset Solos at Sealevel Gallery This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Herbert Mintz will perform his short original monologue, My Uncle Sam, My Military Family and Me, at the Sealevel Gallery's Sunset Solos, 4331 Irving Street, in San Francisco's Sunset District, on Sunday, September 22 at 7 p.m.

My Uncle Sam, My Military Family and Me addresses little known aspects of military history: The military family and the military dependent.

My Uncle Sam, My Military Family and Me is a coming out of the footlocker monologue from the point of view of an aging military dependent who is willing to share challenging recollections of his childhood, his youth and his family inside an institutional subculture.

For more information about Sunset Solos and to purchase tickets https://sealevelsf.com/pages/events?event-id=34701

