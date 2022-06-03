Hammer Theatre Center to Present National Theatre Live Screening of HENRY V Starring Kit Harington

Hammer Theatre Center will continue its National Theatre Live (NT Live) series with a screening of William Shakespeare's thrilling Henry V, starring Kit Harington (Game of Thrones) and directed by Max Webster (Life of Pi). Captured in front of a live audience at London's Donmar Warehouse, this modern-dress Henry Vshines a light on nationalism, war, and the psychology of power, which many critics note vividly echoes the current conflict in Ukraine. Harington, known to millions worldwide as Game of Thrones' Jon Snow, here exhorts soldiers to follow "Once more into the breach, dear friends" in this modern adaptation, as his King Henry grows from a boyish partyer to a power-hungry leader launching England into a bloody war with France. When his campaign encounters resistance, this inexperienced new ruler must prove he is fit to guide a country into war.

The NT Live screening of Henry Vwill be presented 7:00pm, Thursday, July 7 at the Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. For tickets ($20) or more information, the public may visit hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

Launched by the British National Theatre, NT Live is the theatre's groundbreaking initiative to broadcast world-class theatre to movie screens. Each broadcast was filmed in front of a live audience in London, with cameras carefully positioned throughout the auditorium to ensure that viewers get the "best seat in the house" view of each production.

Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University, the Hammer Theatre Center is a state-of-the-art performance venue located in the heart of downtown San Jose at 101 Paseo De San Antonio, between 2nd and 3rd Streets. The theatre has presented an array of offerings including outstanding professional productions, community-based works, SJSU shows, and concerts, as well as dance, music, talks, film screenings-even live aerial performances with dancers suspended outside, scaling the sides of the iconic blue building. From jazz performances to mariachi extravaganzas, National Geographic Live! speaker series to National Theatre Live film screenings, Cinequest film festival presentations, ballet and modern dance shows, kid-friendly performances, live art and more, the Hammer's mission is to serve the community through artistic and educational programming that express the unique characteristics and diverse cultures of Silicon Valley.

Photo credit: Helen Murray