Hammer Theatre Center Hosts Girls' Night Out with LITTLE BLACK DRESS

Almost every woman owns a little black dress. It may be buried in the back of the closet or seldom worn, but this simple piece of ebony fabric symbolizes a reason to get dressed up, have a glass of wine or two, shed the role of homemaker, and make new memories with girlfriends. This summer, Hammer Theatre Center presents the rip-roaring original musical Little Black Dress. Following the story of best friends Mandy and Dee as they experience major life events in their LBDs-from first interviews to first dates-this hilarious and heartfelt musical about the power of female friendships has encouraged audiences across the globe to laugh, cry, and party! Little Black Dress will be presented 8pm, Wednesday, July 24 through Friday, July 26; 4pm & 8pm, Saturday, July 27; and 2pm, Sunday, July 28 at the Hammer Theatre Center, 101 Paseo De San Antonio, San Jose. For more information and tickets, the public may visit www.hammertheatre.com or call (408) 924-8501.

After touring for nearly three years together with the wildly successful Spank! The Fifty Shades of Grey Parody, writers Danielle Trzcinski and Amanda Barker saw an audience they never knew existed. Thousands of women who wanted to go to the theater not just to see an entertaining show, but to have an unforgettable night out with their girlfriends. Along with Mean Girls Broadway Tony-nominated vocal arranger Natalie Tenenbaum and Disenchanted's National Tour Director Christopher Bond, they created a brilliantly relatable musical with an energetic and dynamic soundtrack that runs the gamut from hilarious songs about childbirth, to touching songs about love and friendship. Little Black Dress also features hilarious audience improv, meaning the show is different each night. This playful production is a truly unique girls' night out experience.

The Hammer Theatre Center is a distinctive, state-of-the-art performance venue in the heart of downtown San José. Owned by the City of San Jose and operated by San Jose State University (SJSU), the Hammer Theatre's mission is to serve the community through artistically and educationally excellent programming that is expressive of the unique characteristics and diverse cultures that comprise Silicon Valley. The broader vision of the Hammer includes arts, innovation, and technology programming on the Paseo de San Antonio, creating a vibrant pathway between SJSU and the Tech Museum and bridging the urban spaces from Saint James Park down to the South of First Avenue cultural district. The Hammer also aims to connect SJSU's more than 37,000 faculty, students, and staff with the downtown cultural and economic corridors.

Photo credit: Dahlia Katz Photography





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You