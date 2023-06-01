Finalists/Semifinalists Revealed For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival

Playwrights Foundation, the West Coast's premier launchpad for exceptional new plays and playwrights, has revealed the semifinalists and finalists for the 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, which will be presented in a hybrid festival (both in-person and streamed attendance options) April 12-21, 2024, per Playwrights Foundation's recent announcement to shift to a biennial festival structure. BAPF continues to uphold its legacy as one of the oldest and most successful new play festivals uplifting playwrights' new works early in their career.

The festival received 614 applications from playwrights across the United States. Applicants underwent a thorough evaluation process and were reviewed by Playwrights Foundation staff in collaboration with 189 committee readers-local and national theatre professionals serving as evaluators, with 57% who identify as playwrights. From this pool of 614 applicants, 148 semifinalists were carefully chosen based on the writer's voice, skills, and the play's potential. Applicants were narrowed down further to 45 finalists encompassing unique voices, under-represented narratives, and bold theatrical forms across various levels of experiences. Ultimately, five playwrights will be selected among the finalists and announced at a later point.

"The current landscape of contemporary playwriting is so vibrant. There is an abundance of writing which blooms with strong points of view, memorable plots and characters, and risk-taking moments of stagecraft." says Literary Manager Heather Helinsky. "Our community of readers were highly engaged by a wide range of theatrically innovative styles, compelling narratives, and poignant issues and themes. The semifinalists and finalists are deserving of reaching audiences in need of catharsis-from communal grieving to a good laugh."

Bay Area Playwrights Festival is one of the oldest and most successful new play festivals for new works in their early stages. Established in 1976 by acclaimed director Robert Woodruff, the festival has built a respected reputation for uplifting original and distinctive new voices in the theater, investing in the development of their work, and launching storied careers. Among the first writers developed at the inaugural BAPF was the young Sam Shepard. Since then, more than 500 prize-winning, nationally significant playwrights have received one of their first professional experiences at the BAPF, including Pulitzer Prize winners Nilo Cruz, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Paula Vogel, and Annie Baker; and acclaimed playwrights Lauren Gunderson, Rajiv Joseph, Katori Hall, Christopher Chen, Lauren Yee, and Marcus Gardley. BAPF's ongoing success in supporting and amplifying exceptional, newly emerging writers and launching their ground-breaking new work is its enduring legacy.

"We are excited to spotlight these talented playwrights and incredible plays in this year's BAPF semifinalists and finalists," says Executive Artistic Director Jessica Bird Beza. "There are an abundance of powerful narratives included on the list that made for an incredibly difficult selection process. We want to uplift and advocate for the dynamic work of this next generation of playwrights to other theatermakers and hope to see them on stages around the country."

After listening closely to playwrights and other constituents, Playwrights Foundation recently announced that the Bay Area Playwrights Festival model will shift from an annual festival to a biennial hybrid festival in order to expand the pre-festival program from 4 to 12 months. This change will allow staff to be more intentional and responsive to each playwright's needs and increase the amount of time, care, and resources dedicated to each playwright.

"The past few years have been a time for reflection and growth at Playwrights Foundation, resulting in newly expressed purpose, vision, and values," said Beza. "We move forward with a deeper commitment to center and empower the playwrights we serve, guided by a strategic plan co-created with significant playwright representation, and the 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival program model changes reflect this."

45 FINALISTS FOR THE 46th BAY AREA PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL

Calley N. Anderson, The Alligator

Jennifer Barclay, Behave Yourself

Nikki Brake-Sillá, ReWombed

Karen Marguerite Caronna, Dream of a Marginal Deity

Sam Chanse, Fellowship

Sean-Joseph Choo, otou-san

Avery Deutsch, The Last Beach Day

NJ Draine, The Housing Situation on Neptune

Lisa Sanaye Dring, Seven Hoshi

Jahna Ferron-Smith, Are We There Yet?

Noa Gardner, Nan

Sara Guerrero, Have to Believe We Are Magic

Mya Ison, Laure

Hasti Jafari, Superposition: A Crawling Play in Two Parts

Alicia Kester, Water Spirits

Garrett David Kim, Belligerency

Claire Koenig, DYKER BYKES

Molly Olis Krost, Nanay

Melissa Leilani Larson, A Form of Flattery

Minna Lee, My Home on the Moon

Jeffrey Lo, Balikbayan Box

Ethan Luk, Flight of a Legless Bird

Zizi Majid, They Came in the Night

Nick Malakhow, Optional Boss Battle

Divya Mangwani, Vigil-Auntys

Schaeffer Nelson, Hottest Church Dads

Miles Orduña, Lola

Rena Patel, Pyar aur Coffee

a.k. payne, Dwellers

Aidaa Peerzada, Children of the Wise

Phanésia Pharel, R&B

Eliana Pipes, Cowboy and the Moon

Christina Pumariega, Her Math Play

Ankita Raturi, Fifty Boxes of Earth

Aurora Real de Asua, The Pride Before

Harrison David Rivers, maybe the saddest thing

Nia Akilah Robinson, The Great Privation: How to flip ten cents into a dollar.

TyLie Shider, Whittier

DeAndre Short, At Ease

Phillip Christian Smith, Riverside Drive

Caridad Svich, Chelsea & Ivanka

Jason Tseng, Fear & Wonder

Emma Watkins, Elizabeth is Going into the Ground

Madison Wetzell, The Body Play

David Zheng, Ching Chong Maka Haya

103 SEMIFINALISTS FOR THE 46TH BAY AREA PLAYWRIGHTS FESTIVAL

Ai Aida, The True Tale of Princess Kaguya

Boni B. Alvarez, Sticky Rice

Amanda L. Andrei, Lena Passes By

Brent Askari, The Refugees

Alayna Jacqueline, You Know I'd Never (Even If I Did)

Jen Browne, Standing in the River While the World Falls Down

Phillip Gregory Burke, The Suncatchers of Sahel: An Ancestral Tale Told To Today's Griot, Part II: The Two Twilights

B.J. Burton, Maddie on Her Way Home

Nora Sørena Casey, The Censorship of Dreams

Chima Chikazunga, 1 Letter Shy of Coincidence

Matthew Chong, Lessons

Xavier Clark, backstroke boys

Katie Coleman, The Madonna of Logan Square

Lynne Conner, The Mother

Samantha Cooper, She Lives with a Shrine

Kate Danley, Working for Crumbs

Angela J. Davis, Griswold

Maddie Dennis-Yates, We're Just Redoing The Kitchen

Nelson Diaz-Marcano, 1898 or How Sugar Conquered the Enchantment

Judy M. Dove, Shinsei (rebirth)

Sean Dunnington, The Children's Farm

Alisha Espinosa, The Dirt is Fertile

Helen Everbach, Tea Patches

Zachariah Ezer, The Stones of Life

Jeanette Farr, Hedda on Fire: A Play Inspired by Ibsen and Climate Grief

Gina Femia, the thing about air

Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend, Come Again

Elizabeth Flanagan, Meth

Jeremy Gable, Carpenter Gorge

Craig Garcia, The Here and Now

Taylor Dodd Geu, Passing Over

Ruth Geye, These and Those

Emma Gibson, Lumin

Maximillian Gill, Blank Slate

Mikki Gillette, American Girl

lily gonzales, my eyes are up here honey

Franky D. Gonzalez, Escobar's Hippo

Ahon Gooptu, Seasons of Love

Keiko Green, Hells Canyon

Malique Guinn, Bounty on Our Heads

Katherine Gwynn, All I Want to Do is Be Pretty Like You

Rach Harris, Trophically Cascaded

Andrea Hart, Mounds or Talking Shit about a Pretty Sunset

Alli Hartley-Kong, People Should Talk About What's Real

Steven Hayet, Hugo Saves Christmas...in May!

Howard Ho, Reset

Daniel Holzman, Me & Who

Poliento Ico, A Love Letter to Loss

J. Lynn Jackson, Lucía Fuentes

Keenya J. Jackson, The Return of the Shogun

KJ Jarboe, Soured Milk

Jen Jarnagin, demolition extreme

Jacob Juntunen, See You in a Minute

Lisa Y. Kang, American Migration

M.J. Kang, The Battle of Saratoga

Ambata Kazi-Nance, M Power: A (Re)Birth Story

Lisa Kenner Grissom, here comes the night

Alex Lead, Easter Eggs for a Statistic

Tracey Conyer Lee, The First Time

Matthew Libby, Sisters

Alex Lin, Bad Chinese Daughter

Alicia Louzoun-Heisler, Bashert

John Mabey, Desert Oceans

Gloria Majule, Uncut

Eric Marlin, AirSpace

Leigh M. Marshall, The Hunters & All the Haunted

C. Meaker, Ghosts in the Graveyard

Francisco Mendoza, Piggyback

Alison Minami, Sinkhole

LJ Morizono, Transcending the Belly of the Beast

Aya Sophie Nassif, Without Her

Asia Nichols, The Incredible Darling(s)

Cynthia Galaz Ochoa, Matriarch

Dave Osmundsen, More of a Heart

Novid Parsi, Remains and Returns

José Pérez IV, Very Berry Dead

Reynaldo Piniella, Son of an Unknown Father

Zahida Rahemtulla, The Frontliners

Andrew Rincón, El Mito or The Myth of my Pain

Colette Robert, [landscape play]

Jacob K. Robinson, The Lark Ascending

Kira Rockwell, Space Bound

Ashley Lauren Rogers, Don't Think About Elephants

Lisa Marie Rollins, Token

Madeline Rouverol, You're Not a Mystery to Me

Martine Sainvil, Indispensable

Marcus Scott, There Goes the Neighborhood

Mak Shealy, exceptional

Nic A. Sommerfeld, Pieces

travis tate, YOUR MAXIMUM POTENTIAL

Sebastian Timpe, The House of Mulberry Street

Amy Tofte, The Rest of Us

Jackson Tucker-Meyer, The Perfection of the Donut

Josiah Thomas Turner, BECOMING!!, or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 2279 and All that Followed

James Anthony Tyler, Pranayama

Joseph D. Valdez, Warrior's Blood

Hope Villanueva, Brackish

Caity-Shea Violette, Rx Machina

Stephanie Kyung Sun Walters, Come to Me, Cling to You

LaDarrion Williams, Hurt People

Lauren Wimmer, The Cookie Institute

Susan Yassky, The Women's Center

Laura Zlatos, Show Trial

ABOUT PLAYWRIGHTS FOUNDATION

Playwrights Foundation, led by Executive Artistic Director Jessica Bird Beza, was founded in 1978 and is widely recognized as one of the top playwright service organizations and new play incubators in the U.S., dedicated to supporting and championing playwrights' artistic growth and careers while uplifting their voices on a national level. PF envisions a future where playwrights are radically centered as visionary leaders who transform the world through storytelling. Serving emerging and mid-career playwrights from the Bay Area and around the country, PF has identified over 500 exceptional writers early in their careers and given them space, time and professional artistic collaborators to explore new theatrical ideas free from the pressures of the marketplace for more than 45 years. Playwrights PF has worked with have won every award in the theater including the Pulitzer, the Tony, the Obie, the National Critics Circle Award, the Susan Smith Blackburn Award, and many more. On its 40th Anniversary, Playwrights Foundation was recognized with a Theatre Bay Area Legacy Award for its substantial impact on the field. PF has received two Glickman Awards for best new play to premiere in the Bay Area through its Producing Partnership Initiative. Among the many PF-developed works that have premiered across the country are Katori Hall's The Mountaintop, Rajiv Joseph's Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Jihae Park's Hannah and the Dread Gazebo, Lauren Gunderson's The Revolutionists, Lauren Yee's King of the Yees, Madhuri Shekar's House of Joy, Mike Lew's Teenage Dick, and Mona Mansour's We Swim, We Talk, We Go To War, and many more.