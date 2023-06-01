Finalists/Semifinalists Revealed For 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival

The festival received 614 applications from playwrights across the United States.
POPULAR
Playwrights Foundation, the West Coast's premier launchpad for exceptional new plays and playwrights, has revealed the semifinalists and finalists for the 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival, which will be presented in a hybrid festival (both in-person and streamed attendance options) April 12-21, 2024, per Playwrights Foundation's recent announcement to shift to a biennial festival structure. BAPF continues to uphold its legacy as one of the oldest and most successful new play festivals uplifting playwrights' new works early in their career.
The festival received 614 applications from playwrights across the United States. Applicants underwent a thorough evaluation process and were reviewed by Playwrights Foundation staff in collaboration with 189 committee readers-local and national theatre professionals serving as evaluators, with 57% who identify as playwrights. From this pool of 614 applicants, 148 semifinalists were carefully chosen based on the writer's voice, skills, and the play's potential. Applicants were narrowed down further to 45 finalists encompassing unique voices, under-represented narratives, and bold theatrical forms across various levels of experiences. Ultimately, five playwrights will be selected among the finalists and announced at a later point.
"The current landscape of contemporary playwriting is so vibrant. There is an abundance of writing which blooms with strong points of view, memorable plots and characters, and risk-taking moments of stagecraft." says Literary Manager Heather Helinsky. "Our community of readers were highly engaged by a wide range of theatrically innovative styles, compelling narratives, and poignant issues and themes. The semifinalists and finalists are deserving of reaching audiences in need of catharsis-from communal grieving to a good laugh."
Bay Area Playwrights Festival is one of the oldest and most successful new play festivals for new works in their early stages. Established in 1976 by acclaimed director Robert Woodruff, the festival has built a respected reputation for uplifting original and distinctive new voices in the theater, investing in the development of their work, and launching storied careers. Among the first writers developed at the inaugural BAPF was the young Sam Shepard. Since then, more than 500 prize-winning, nationally significant playwrights have received one of their first professional experiences at the BAPF, including Pulitzer Prize winners Nilo Cruz, Jackie Sibblies Drury, Paula Vogel, and Annie Baker; and acclaimed playwrights Lauren Gunderson, Rajiv Joseph, Katori Hall, Christopher Chen, Lauren Yee, and Marcus Gardley. BAPF's ongoing success in supporting and amplifying exceptional, newly emerging writers and launching their ground-breaking new work is its enduring legacy.
"We are excited to spotlight these talented playwrights and incredible plays in this year's BAPF semifinalists and finalists," says Executive Artistic Director Jessica Bird Beza. "There are an abundance of powerful narratives included on the list that made for an incredibly difficult selection process. We want to uplift and advocate for the dynamic work of this next generation of playwrights to other theatermakers and hope to see them on stages around the country."
After listening closely to playwrights and other constituents, Playwrights Foundation recently announced that the Bay Area Playwrights Festival model will shift from an annual festival to a biennial hybrid festival in order to expand the pre-festival program from 4 to 12 months. This change will allow staff to be more intentional and responsive to each playwright's needs and increase the amount of time, care, and resources dedicated to each playwright.
"The past few years have been a time for reflection and growth at Playwrights Foundation, resulting in newly expressed purpose, vision, and values," said Beza. "We move forward with a deeper commitment to center and empower the playwrights we serve, guided by a strategic plan co-created with significant playwright representation, and the 46th Bay Area Playwrights Festival program model changes reflect this."
Calley N. Anderson, The Alligator
Jennifer Barclay, Behave Yourself
Nikki Brake-Sillá, ReWombed
Karen Marguerite Caronna, Dream of a Marginal Deity
Sam Chanse, Fellowship
Sean-Joseph Choo, otou-san
Avery Deutsch, The Last Beach Day
NJ Draine, The Housing Situation on Neptune
Lisa Sanaye Dring, Seven Hoshi
Jahna Ferron-Smith, Are We There Yet?
Noa Gardner, Nan
Sara Guerrero, Have to Believe We Are Magic
Mya Ison, Laure
Hasti Jafari, Superposition: A Crawling Play in Two Parts
Alicia Kester, Water Spirits
Garrett David Kim, Belligerency
Claire Koenig, DYKER BYKES
Molly Olis Krost, Nanay
Melissa Leilani Larson, A Form of Flattery
Minna Lee, My Home on the Moon
Jeffrey Lo, Balikbayan Box
Ethan Luk, Flight of a Legless Bird
Zizi Majid, They Came in the Night
Nick Malakhow, Optional Boss Battle
Divya Mangwani, Vigil-Auntys
Schaeffer Nelson, Hottest Church Dads
Miles Orduña, Lola
Rena Patel, Pyar aur Coffee
a.k. payne, Dwellers
Aidaa Peerzada, Children of the Wise
Phanésia Pharel, R&B
Eliana Pipes, Cowboy and the Moon
Christina Pumariega, Her Math Play
Ankita Raturi, Fifty Boxes of Earth
Aurora Real de Asua, The Pride Before
Harrison David Rivers, maybe the saddest thing
Nia Akilah Robinson, The Great Privation: How to flip ten cents into a dollar.
TyLie Shider, Whittier
DeAndre Short, At Ease
Phillip Christian Smith, Riverside Drive
Caridad Svich, Chelsea & Ivanka
Jason Tseng, Fear & Wonder
Emma Watkins, Elizabeth is Going into the Ground
Madison Wetzell, The Body Play
David Zheng, Ching Chong Maka Haya
Ai Aida, The True Tale of Princess Kaguya
Boni B. Alvarez, Sticky Rice
Amanda L. Andrei, Lena Passes By
Brent Askari, The Refugees
Alayna Jacqueline, You Know I'd Never (Even If I Did)
Jen Browne, Standing in the River While the World Falls Down
Phillip Gregory Burke, The Suncatchers of Sahel: An Ancestral Tale Told To Today's Griot, Part II: The Two Twilights
B.J. Burton, Maddie on Her Way Home
Nora Sørena Casey, The Censorship of Dreams
Chima Chikazunga, 1 Letter Shy of Coincidence
Matthew Chong, Lessons
Xavier Clark, backstroke boys
Katie Coleman, The Madonna of Logan Square
Lynne Conner, The Mother
Samantha Cooper, She Lives with a Shrine
Kate Danley, Working for Crumbs
Angela J. Davis, Griswold
Maddie Dennis-Yates, We're Just Redoing The Kitchen
Nelson Diaz-Marcano, 1898 or How Sugar Conquered the Enchantment
Judy M. Dove, Shinsei (rebirth)
Sean Dunnington, The Children's Farm
Alisha Espinosa, The Dirt is Fertile
Helen Everbach, Tea Patches
Zachariah Ezer, The Stones of Life
Jeanette Farr, Hedda on Fire: A Play Inspired by Ibsen and Climate Grief
Gina Femia, the thing about air
Lisa Dellagiarino Feriend, Come Again
Elizabeth Flanagan, Meth
Jeremy Gable, Carpenter Gorge
Craig Garcia, The Here and Now
Taylor Dodd Geu, Passing Over
Ruth Geye, These and Those
Emma Gibson, Lumin
Maximillian Gill, Blank Slate
Mikki Gillette, American Girl
lily gonzales, my eyes are up here honey
Franky D. Gonzalez, Escobar's Hippo
Ahon Gooptu, Seasons of Love
Keiko Green, Hells Canyon
Malique Guinn, Bounty on Our Heads
Katherine Gwynn, All I Want to Do is Be Pretty Like You
Rach Harris, Trophically Cascaded
Andrea Hart, Mounds or Talking Shit about a Pretty Sunset
Alli Hartley-Kong, People Should Talk About What's Real
Steven Hayet, Hugo Saves Christmas...in May!
Howard Ho, Reset
Daniel Holzman, Me & Who
Poliento Ico, A Love Letter to Loss
J. Lynn Jackson, Lucía Fuentes
Keenya J. Jackson, The Return of the Shogun
KJ Jarboe, Soured Milk
Jen Jarnagin, demolition extreme
Jacob Juntunen, See You in a Minute
Lisa Y. Kang, American Migration
M.J. Kang, The Battle of Saratoga
Ambata Kazi-Nance, M Power: A (Re)Birth Story
Lisa Kenner Grissom, here comes the night
Alex Lead, Easter Eggs for a Statistic
Tracey Conyer Lee, The First Time
Matthew Libby, Sisters
Alex Lin, Bad Chinese Daughter
Alicia Louzoun-Heisler, Bashert
John Mabey, Desert Oceans
Gloria Majule, Uncut
Eric Marlin, AirSpace
Leigh M. Marshall, The Hunters & All the Haunted
C. Meaker, Ghosts in the Graveyard
Francisco Mendoza, Piggyback
Alison Minami, Sinkhole
LJ Morizono, Transcending the Belly of the Beast
Aya Sophie Nassif, Without Her
Asia Nichols, The Incredible Darling(s)
Cynthia Galaz Ochoa, Matriarch
Dave Osmundsen, More of a Heart
Novid Parsi, Remains and Returns
José Pérez IV, Very Berry Dead
Reynaldo Piniella, Son of an Unknown Father
Zahida Rahemtulla, The Frontliners
Andrew Rincón, El Mito or The Myth of my Pain
Colette Robert, [landscape play]
Jacob K. Robinson, The Lark Ascending
Kira Rockwell, Space Bound
Ashley Lauren Rogers, Don't Think About Elephants
Lisa Marie Rollins, Token
Madeline Rouverol, You're Not a Mystery to Me
Martine Sainvil, Indispensable
Marcus Scott, There Goes the Neighborhood
Mak Shealy, exceptional
Nic A. Sommerfeld, Pieces
travis tate, YOUR MAXIMUM POTENTIAL
Sebastian Timpe, The House of Mulberry Street
Amy Tofte, The Rest of Us
Jackson Tucker-Meyer, The Perfection of the Donut
Josiah Thomas Turner, BECOMING!!, or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 2279 and All that Followed
James Anthony Tyler, Pranayama
Joseph D. Valdez, Warrior's Blood
Hope Villanueva, Brackish
Caity-Shea Violette, Rx Machina
Stephanie Kyung Sun Walters, Come to Me, Cling to You
LaDarrion Williams, Hurt People
Lauren Wimmer, The Cookie Institute
Susan Yassky, The Women's Center
Laura Zlatos, Show Trial
Playwrights Foundation, led by Executive Artistic Director Jessica Bird Beza, was founded in 1978 and is widely recognized as one of the top playwright service organizations and new play incubators in the U.S., dedicated to supporting and championing playwrights' artistic growth and careers while uplifting their voices on a national level. PF envisions a future where playwrights are radically centered as visionary leaders who transform the world through storytelling. Serving emerging and mid-career playwrights from the Bay Area and around the country, PF has identified over 500 exceptional writers early in their careers and given them space, time and professional artistic collaborators to explore new theatrical ideas free from the pressures of the marketplace for more than 45 years. Playwrights PF has worked with have won every award in the theater including the Pulitzer, the Tony, the Obie, the National Critics Circle Award, the Susan Smith Blackburn Award, and many more. On its 40th Anniversary, Playwrights Foundation was recognized with a Theatre Bay Area Legacy Award for its substantial impact on the field. PF has received two Glickman Awards for best new play to premiere in the Bay Area through its Producing Partnership Initiative. Among the many PF-developed works that have premiered across the country are Katori Hall's The Mountaintop, Rajiv Joseph's Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Jihae Park's Hannah and the Dread Gazebo, Lauren Gunderson's The Revolutionists, Lauren Yee's King of the Yees, Madhuri Shekar's House of Joy, Mike Lew's Teenage Dick, and Mona Mansour's We Swim, We Talk, We Go To War, and many more.
Videos
|David Tennant's "Good"
Lark Theater (6/15-6/24)
|Matilda the Musical
Mountain View Center for the Performing Arts (7/27-7/30)
|The Beat Goes On
Transcendence Theatre Company (6/16-7/02)
|The Evolution of Hip Hop Dance
The American Theater Company (1/01-12/31)
|Tosca
Cinnabar Theater (6/09-6/25)
|The Full Monty
Transcendence Theatre Company (7/28-8/20)
|Much Ado About Nothing
New Canon Theatre Co. (6/08-6/24)
|The Singing Windmills
Starbright Theater (6/03-6/04)
|Shipwrecked! An Entertainment
Cinnabar Theater (4/12-4/28)
|Indian Software Development Company
Broadway Musicals (8/05-8/05)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You