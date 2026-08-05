FUGAZI FUNNY FESTIVAL to Launch at Club Fugazi in North Beach

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Club Fugazi will launch the inaugural Fugazi Funny Festival, a four-night celebration of comedy featuring acclaimed comedians, storytellers, and musical comedy taking place at North Beach's iconic entertainment venue from September 9–12, 2026. The festival brings together an eclectic lineup of performers for an intimate series of evenings designed to showcase the many forms comedy can take.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now. A festival pass is also available for $90 and includes one ticket to each performance for an individual attendee. Doors open 45 minutes before each performance. All events feature general admission seating, are approximately 90 minutes in length, and include a two-drink minimum.

Besties: A Friendly Comedy & Music Show

Wednesday, September 9 – 8:30 p.m.

$27.50 – Pre-Sale | $33 – Walk-up

Hosted by Xander Beltran, this lively evening blends stand-up comedy, music, and the joyful chemistry that only the best of friends can create.

Story Night with Diane Amos

Thursday, September 10 – 7:30 p.m.

$27.50 – Pre-Sale | $33 – Walk-up

Beloved storyteller and performer Diane Amos shares an evening of hilarious, heartfelt, and unforgettable true stories. Additional special guests to be announced.

Eddie Pepitone

Friday, September 11 – 7:30 p.m.

$37.50 – Pre-Sale | $44 – Walk-up

Comedy cult favorite Eddie Pepitone brings his singular blend of biting social commentary, hilarious self-destruction, and volcanic outrage to the stage. Known for appearances on Conan, Chappelle's Show, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Bob's Burgers, Pepitone transforms the frustrations of modern life into an unforgettable night of fearless, deeply funny stand-up.

Shane Mauss

Saturday, September 12 – 7:30 p.m.

$37.50 – Pre-Sale | $44 – Walk-up

Shane Mauss is a stand-up comedian, science communicator, and psychonaut who synthesizes comedy, evolutionary biology, and psychedelic exploration. Originally a factory worker from Wisconsin, Mauss transitioned to full-time stand-up comedy and achieved national prominence with performances on late-night network television, including Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Comedy Central. His modern focus fuses deep intellectual curiosity about human decision-making with immersive visual performance.

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