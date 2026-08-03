Review: A CHORUS LINE at Korsa Musical Theater

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What happens when one of musical theatre's greatest ensemble shows lands in the hands of the next generation of performers?

Korsa Musical Theater's A Chorus Line takes on one of the most demanding productions in the musical theatre canon with heart, determination, and an impressive amount of talent. Featuring Marvin Hamlisch's timeless score, Michael Bennett's groundbreaking choreography, and a book that continues to resonate nearly fifty years after its Broadway debut, the musical celebrates the dancers whose stories are so often left untold.

Set during a Broadway audition, A Chorus Line strips away elaborate scenery and spectacle, allowing the performers—and their stories—to take center stage. Through vulnerable monologues, iconic dance sequences, and unforgettable music, the show reminds us that every performer standing in the line has a dream, a struggle, and a reason they continue chasing the spotlight. Korsa embraces that spirit beautifully, creating a production that not only showcases the remarkable abilities of its company but also highlights the value of nurturing young artists through challenging, meaningful material.

I've now had the opportunity to attend several productions at Korsa Musical Theater, and each visit leaves me more impressed than the last. There is something incredibly special about watching young performers tackle material this challenging with such commitment and professionalism. A Chorus Line isn't produced nearly as often as many classic musicals, and seeing it performed by artists still developing their craft reminded me just how extraordinary this piece really is. Throughout the evening, I found myself falling in love all over again with the book, the choreography, and a score that has truly stood the test of time.

The cast of A Chorus Line. Photo by Cheshire Isaacs

It's nearly impossible to single out just one performer in a show built entirely around an ensemble, but several artists left a lasting impression.

Teagan Murphy was breathtaking as Cassie. Beyond being an exceptional dancer, she possessed the kind of magnetic stage presence that made it difficult to look anywhere else whenever she was onstage. Her performance captured both the vulnerability and quiet determination that make Cassie such an unforgettable character.

Tristan Rodriguez delivered a beautifully grounded Paul. His monologue was one of the emotional highlights of the evening, performed with such honesty and sincerity that I found myself completely locked into his story. For a few moments, I genuinely forgot I was watching a performance—a testament to just how deeply he inhabited the role.

Adora Nzewi was equally impressive as Sheila, bringing effortless confidence, terrific dancing, and a commanding stage presence that fit the role perfectly. Lily Normanly also stood out as Val, showcasing impeccable comedic timing alongside a voice that effortlessly carried through the theatre.

And while those performances especially resonated with me, this truly was an ensemble achievement. Every performer contributed something unique to the production, creating a company that felt cohesive, energetic, and completely invested in the story they were telling.

The cast of A Chorus Line. Photo by Cheshire Isaacs

One of the evening's greatest strengths was Jennifer Boesing's thoughtful direction, which allowed every performer an opportunity to shine while maintaining the intimacy that makes A Chorus Line so effective. Rather than overcomplicating the material, she trusted both the performers and the piece itself—a choice that paid off beautifully.

Of course, no discussion of A Chorus Line would be complete without mentioning the choreography. Originally created by the legendary Michael Bennett and adapted here by Jill Slyter, an original touring Cassie from the 1996–1997 National Tour, the movement remained the beating heart of the production. The cast attacked every combination with precision, energy, and remarkable discipline, reminding the audience just how physically demanding this show truly is.

David Möschler led a terrific live orchestra that gave Hamlisch's beloved score the richness it deserves. Meanwhile, Saylor's lighting design proved just how effective simplicity can be. With very little scenery, the lighting became an essential storytelling tool, creating images that often felt almost cinematic. It was a wonderful reminder that sometimes all you need is a bare stage, talented performers, and some truly inspired lighting.

The cast of A Chorus Line. Photo by Cheshire Isaacs

Korsa Musical Theater continues to prove that investing in young artists pays off incredibly. Productions like A Chorus Line don't succeed on choreography alone—they succeed because performers are willing to be vulnerable enough to tell stories through these characters. This company has assembled a cast full of remarkable young talent, and if this production is any indication, many of these performers have very bright futures ahead of them. Korsa is absolutely a company worth keeping your eye on.

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