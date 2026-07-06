Lineup Set for 2026 Chef's Series at Dear San Francisco at Club Fugazi

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Club Fugazi has revealed the lineup for the 2026 Chef's Series at Dear San Francisco, the culinary and theatrical collaboration that pairs the internationally celebrated acrobatic production with some of the city's most beloved dining destinations.



Now in its third year, the Chef's Series is designed to elevate the Dear San Francisco experience by bringing together the city's vibrant culinary and performing arts communities. Throughout the year, guests will enjoy specially curated offerings from a different featured restaurant, creating a uniquely San Francisco evening that celebrates the creativity, innovation, and diversity that define the city.



In addition, due to popular demand, the acclaimed North Beach restaurant Hilda and Jesse will continue offering its popular Thursday evening pre-show dining experience exclusively for Dear San Francisco guests.



The dining experience includes:

5:30 PM seating at Hilda and Jesse

Four-course “Chef’s Adventure” menu

7:30 PM performance of Dear San Francisco at Club Fugazi



Designed to complement an evening at Club Fugazi, the specially curated prix fixe menu invites audiences to enjoy an exceptional meal just steps from the theater before experiencing the internationally acclaimed production. Packages are $200 per person and available for purchase at www.clubfugazisf.com. Beverages and additional items will be available for purchase at both venues.



The 2026 participating restaurants include:

July: Equal Parts

Located in San Francisco's Mission District, Equal Parts has quickly established itself as one of the city's most exciting culinary destinations. Known for its inventive approach to contemporary dining, the restaurant combines bold flavors, seasonal ingredients, and a welcoming neighborhood atmosphere to create a memorable dining experience that reflects the spirit of modern San Francisco.



August: E&O Kitchen and Bar

Established in 1997, E&O Kitchen and Bar is a modern Asian restaurant located in the heart of downtown San Francisco. Inspired by the vibrant flavors, cultures, and traditions of Southeast Asia, E&O offers a menu that blends traditional recipes with contemporary techniques and locally sourced ingredients. Just steps from Union Square and Chinatown, the restaurant has become a favorite destination for locals and visitors alike.



September: Hiatus

The Chef's Series will pause during September as Club Fugazi presents a special month of guest programming, performances, and events during its annual fall hiatus.



October: Restaurant To Be Announced Soon

A featured restaurant partner for October will be announced soon!



November: Tony's Pizza Napoletana

A small pizzeria in Naples, Italy inspired the vision behind 13-time World Pizza Champion Tony Gemignani's legendary North Beach restaurant. Consistently recognized among the world's best pizzerias, Tony's Pizza Napoletana features multiple styles of award-winning pizza prepared in seven custom-built ovens. The restaurant has become a cornerstone of San Francisco's dining scene and a must-visit destination for pizza lovers from around the globe.

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