Review: JAMES BOND FOREVER (SAN FRANCISCO SYMPHONY) at Davies Symphony Hall

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What happens when over 60 years of cinematic espionage is celebrated through the power of a live orchestra? The San Francisco Symphony's James Bond Forever concert reminds us that some of the most iconic moments in film history begin not with dialogue, but with a song. From Shirley Bassey's powerhouse anthems to Adele's haunting ballads, the James Bond franchise has built one of the most recognizable collections of theme songs in cinema. Performed live with a full orchestra, these classics took on an entirely new life, transforming familiar melodies into an unforgettable concert experience.

Led by conductor Steven Reineke and featuring Tony Award winner Lena Hall, the evening celebrated the musical legacy of 007 without relying on film clips or elaborate staging. Instead, it allowed the music to speak for itself—and what a remarkable catalog it is.

Lena Hall and the San Francisco Symphony. Photo by AJ Jaffari

I'll admit, I'm a sucker for a great movie score, and James Bond has some of the best theme songs ever written. Walking into this concert, I knew I'd recognize most of the music, but I left with an even greater appreciation for just how beautifully these songs stand on their own. Hearing them performed live by the San Francisco Symphony was nothing short of magical.

I've also become a huge fan of Lena Hall, especially after watching her in Your Friends & Neighbors, so I was excited to hear her tackle this repertoire. What surprised me most throughout the evening was just how versatile her voice truly is. The Bond catalog spans everything from sultry jazz and sweeping ballads to full-blown rock anthems, and Hall navigated every style with ease.

Lena Hall and the San Francisco Symphony. Photo by AJ Jaffari

While every number brought something unique to the evening, a few stood above the rest for me. Hall's rendition of "Thunderball" was thrilling, showcasing both her incredible vocal control and commanding stage presence. "Nobody Does It Better" carried a warmth and sincerity that beautifully contrasted some of the evening's more dramatic moments.

And then there was "Diamonds Are Forever." Hearing that legendary melody backed by a full symphony was simply breathtaking. It reminded me just how timeless these songs really are and why they've become such an integral part of Bond's legacy.

I also loved Hall's costume changes as she navigated the decades of Bond songs. It was just enough theater for an event celebrating film.

Lena Hall and the San Francisco Symphony. Photo by AJ Jaffari

The true star of the evening, however, was the San Francisco Symphony itself. These arrangements allowed every familiar melody to bloom in ways you simply can't experience through a film soundtrack alone. Rich brass, sweeping strings, and thunderous percussion transformed each theme into something grander while never overshadowing Hall's vocals.

Whether you're a lifelong Bond fan or simply someone who appreciates outstanding orchestral music, James Bond Forever is exactly the kind of concert that reminds us why live performance is so special. It celebrates one of cinema's greatest musical legacies with style, sophistication, and just the right amount of intrigue. It was an evening worthy of 007 himself.

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