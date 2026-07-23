Club Fugazi To Present DEAR SAN FRANCISCO: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS! and New Year's Eve Performances

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Club Fugazi rings in the holiday season with Dear San Francisco: Home for the Holidays!, the dazzling festive edition of its critically acclaimed, intimate, and immersive circus experience. Filled with wonder, joy, and holiday cheer, this limited-time seasonal spectacular transforms the historic venue into a magical celebration of the City by the Bay beginning Wednesday, November 18 and running through Wednesday, December 30, 2026. Tickets are available now. For private performance buyouts or to purchase group tickets at a discounted rate (15+ on weekdays; 25+ on weekends), call 415-273-0600 ext. 102.

Created by Bay Area natives and The 7 Fingers co-founders Shana Carroll and Gypsy Snider, this seasonal adventure brings the spirit of the City by the Bay to life through breathtaking aerial acts, gravity-defying stunts, heartfelt storytelling, and festive surprises. Performed by a cast of internationally acclaimed artists, Dear San Francisco: Home for the Holidays is where the magic of the season meets the heart of San Francisco.

In addition, Club Fugazi will present two special New Year's Eve performances of Dear San Francisco on Thursday, December 31, 2026 at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Guests at the 10 p.m. show will be treated to bottomless prosecco and a countdown celebration with special guests at the stroke of midnight. Tickets for the New Year's Eve performances are on sale now at clubfugazisf.com.

Since opening in September 2021, Dear San Francisco has performed over 1,400 performances and entertained over 180,000 locals and visitors. Hailed by critics as “a love letter not just to the city but also to the human body.' (San Francisco Chronicle), “a thrill ride” (The Mercury News), and “an only-in-SF phenomenon” (SF Standard), the production invites locals and visitors alike on a heart-stopping romp through both the essence and the myth that has San Francisco indelibly etched on our collective imagination. From the 1906 earthquake and Summer of Love to beat poetry and the mysterious fog, San Francisco comes vividly to life through a series of tableaus (acts), including hoop diving, Chinese pole, Korean plank, juggling, and “hand-to-trap” (a form first created by Shana Carroll), performed by an international cast of world-class acrobats.



Photo Credit: Sean Vahey

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