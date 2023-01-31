Eight Dancers Premiere Works In Smuin's Choreography Showcase in February

Smuin Contemporary Ballet continues its tradition of encouraging Company dancers to explore their creativity in its Choreography Showcase, a thrilling opportunity for audiences to experience never-before-seen world premieres ranging from humorous to heartfelt. Performed at the Smuin Center for Dance, these intimate performances give a glimpse of the rising choreographic talents within the Company.

Eight Smuin artists will step into the spotlight this season, creating new works set on their fellow Company members who will bring these premieres to life on stage. Select performances will be followed by a Q&A session (see below for full details), during which audience members can discuss the artistic process with the performers and choreographers.

The Smuin artists who will be setting new works in the 2023 edition of the Showcase are Tessa Barbour, Ian Buchanan, Claire Buehler, Maggie Carey, Ricardo Dyer, Cassidy Isaacson, Yuri Rogers, and Brennan Wall. Smuin's Choreography Showcase will be presented February 22-26 at the Smuin Center for Dance, 1830 17 Street, San Francisco. The performances on Friday, February 24 and Sunday, February 26 will also be available via live streaming. Tickets for in-person performances ($35-$55) and information are available at smuinballet.org or by calling (415) 912-1899. Live streaming tickets ($25) are available online at smuinballet.org.

Smuin's ever-popular Choreography Showcase returns to once again put the artistic reins into the hands of its dancers. The idea was originated by Company founder Michael Smuin, known for fostering the creative voices of its artists by setting aside the time and resources for them to spread their choreographic wings. In 2008, Artistic Director Celia Fushille formalized the tradition by launching the Company's first-ever Showcase. Since then, the opportunity has repeated annually or biennially, with several of the works developed in the Showcase process enjoying mainstage premieres at Smuin. In these intimate, in-house performances presented in Smuin's home base, dancers unveil new works created on one another, and also collaborate on lighting, stagecraft, and costumes. The showcase will offer a variety of dance styles and unique musical selections.