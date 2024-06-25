Dirk Alphin's AXIS to Return to The Marsh SF for Limited Run

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dirk Alphin's vibrant production Axis will return to The Marsh San Francisco for a limited run in July. Set on July 4, 1976, Axis takes place during America’s bicentennial with the Fogg family anticipating the last year of fireworks, as they are the last folks in Jessup, a town increasingly swallowed by a nearby open-air copper strip mine that is consuming everything in sight.

The play follows Seth, Leora, and Gramps as they navigate Seth’s need to come out, his single mother Leora’s quest for her “pot o’ gold,” and his aging grandfather Gramps’ urge to remember old Native songs in order to face his personal fireworks. While riding out the desert heat and a crumbling world around them, the Fogg family's lives are excavated, revealing their interwoven fates and their magnetic yet repelling relationships, as well as an unexpected suitor willing to woo more than one of the clan.

Axis, performed by Dirk Alphin, Erica Clark, Timothy Flanagan, Dennis Hasty, Anneliese Stauff, and Alan Brown, will be presented at 5:00 pm on Sundays, July 7 – 28, 2024, at The Marsh San Francisco Studio, 1062 Valencia St., San Francisco.

For tickets ($20-$35 sliding scale, $50 and $100 reserved) or more information, the public may visit themarsh.org.

Photo credit: Dirk Alphin

Comments