Diablo Ballet Presents STARS & STRIPES JUBILEE March 22 And 23

Diablo Ballet will be performing the fourth Campaign-Liberty Bell and El Capitan.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour! Photo 3 Photos/Video: First Look At The New PETER PAN National Tour!
MEAN GIRLS Comes To Broadway San Jose, March 19-24 Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Comes To Broadway San Jose, March 19-24

Artistic Director and Co-Founder Lauren Jonas has announced Diablo Ballet's Stars & Stripes Jubilee program on March 22-23 at the Lesher Center for the Arts in Walnut Creek.

The Company's 30th Anniversary program features George Balanchine's Stars & Stripes Pas de Deux. New York City Ballet premiered this exuberant patriotic ballet on January 17, 1958 at City Center in New York City, set to the music of John Philip Sousa and arranged by Hershy Kay. Diablo Ballet will be performing the fourth Campaign-Liberty Bell and El Capitan.

Balanchine specifically asked Hershy Kay to use brass instruments in this section, rather than the violin. When asked why he chose to choreograph a ballet to Sousa, Balanchine replied, “Because I like his music.”

Also on the program is Forward Thinking by Diablo Ballet's Rehearsal Director and former dancer, Michael Wells. Premiered in February 2020, the ballet is set to composer Justin Levitt's lush score and will be performed by a live string ensemble. Forward Thinking follows six individuals as they move through life, exploring the varied relationships they have along the way. It expresses the feeling of looking toward the future while also holding onto your past. The March program also includes an encore presentation of Elevator Operator, which premiered in March 2023, choreographed by company dancer Amanda Farris. This work was inspired by Farris' love of Bossa Nova music. Farris stated, “It's unfortunate that this music is often relegated to be used as elevator music or generic background music, so I wanted to create a story where it takes the spotlight in a collective daydream. Using magical realism, it takes a look at how we can find joy in the commonplace or the mundane.”

An important part of Diablo Ballet's mission is to nurture choreography from within the Company. Rounding out the program is the company premiere of the Grand Pas D'Action from La Bayadère. This celebratory excerpt is a story of eternal love and will include the entire company and upper-level students from Diablo Ballet School in a grand finale. La Bayadère premiered in 1877 in Saint Petersburg and is being staged by Company Regisseur, Christopher Lam, Rehearsal Director Sean Kelly, and Artistic Director Lauren Jonas.

Stars & Stripes Jubilee performs March 22 – 23 at the Lesher Center for the Arts, located at 1601 Civic Drive in Walnut Creek. Performances: Friday, March 22 at 6 pm and Saturday, March 23 at 2 pm. Single tickets are now on sale now ($26 - $54) with senior and youth pricing available. Early Bird pricing is available through February 28. For tickets, call 925-943-SHOW (7469) or visit www.lesherartscenter.org or Click Here.

Immediately following the performance, the night continues at Diablo Ballet's 30th Anniversary Black and White Ball at The Garden (formerly Scott's Garden) within walking distance from the theatre. Guests will be treated to dinner with the dancers, a silent auction, champagne toast and dessert. For information, please call (925) 943-1775.
About Diablo Ballet Since 1994, Diablo Ballet has been the award-winning, professional dance company for Contra Costa County. Presenting acclaimed classical and contemporary ballets, the company is committed to exposing youth to the arts through its renowned PEEK Outreach Programs which has reached over 70,000 underserved school children in Alameda and Contra Costa Counties since 1995. Diablo Ballet has also served hundreds of at-risk teenagers incarcerated within the Juvenile Justice system since 2015; and in 2019, the company began working with teenagers housed at the Behavioral Health Unit at John Muir Hospital, Concord. In August 2019, Diablo Ballet opened the first Ballet School in Contra Costa County run by their professional ballet company, located in Walnut Creek.




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
Video: BD Wong Explains What BIG DATA is All About Photo
Video: BD Wong Explains What BIG DATA is All About

Up next at American Conservatory Theater is the world premiere of Kate Attwell's Big Data, performing at A.C.T.'s Toni Rembe Theater. In this video, watch as BD Wong explains what the new play is all about!

2
Review: MJ THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre Photo
Review: MJ THE MUSICAL at Orpheum Theatre

Fifteen years after MJ’s sudden death and his legacy continues strong with MJ The Musical, winner of four Tony’s. A sure-fire crowd pleaser, this jukebox musical includes Jackson’s biggest hits stunningly directed and choreographed by Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon. The question with jukebox musicals is how to engage the audience aside from the artists repertoire. MJ The Musical hints at but shies aways from Jacksons many problems: the pill popping, the plastic surgeries, the skin bleaching, the legal issues instead focusing on his creative process and obsession with perfection.

3
San Francisco Ballet to Present Encore Performances of MERE MORTALS This Spring Photo
San Francisco Ballet to Present Encore Performances of MERE MORTALS This Spring

Following the success of its recent world premiere, San Francisco Ballet will present the return of Mere Mortals this spring.

4
TYPE 2 FUN Comes to All Out Comedy Theater Next Month Photo
TYPE 2 FUN Comes to All Out Comedy Theater Next Month

TYPE 2 FUN is an original and irreverent standup comedy special that is back for one weekend only, after debuting to sold out audiences in the 2023 San Francisco Fringe Festival.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: BD Wong Explains What BIG DATA is All AboutVideo: BD Wong Explains What BIG DATA is All About
TYPE 2 FUN Comes to All Out Comedy Theater Next MonthTYPE 2 FUN Comes to All Out Comedy Theater Next Month
Oakland Theater Project Opens 2024 Season with Bay Area Premiere of Pulitzer Prize–winning COST OF LIVINGOakland Theater Project Opens 2024 Season with Bay Area Premiere of Pulitzer Prize–winning COST OF LIVING
THE PRIDE OF LIONS Comes to Theatre Rhinoceros Next MonthTHE PRIDE OF LIONS Comes to Theatre Rhinoceros Next Month

Videos

BD Wong Explains What BIG DATA is All About Video
BD Wong Explains What BIG DATA is All About
Kate Attwell On The World Premiere Play BIG DATA at American Conservatory Theater Video
Kate Attwell On The World Premiere Play BIG DATA at American Conservatory Theater
First Look At Hershey Felder in GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley Video
First Look At Hershey Felder in GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE At TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Bright Star in San Francisco / Bay Area Bright Star
42nd Street Moon at The Gateway Theatre (6/06-6/23)
Best of SF Stand-Up in San Francisco / Bay Area Best of SF Stand-Up
The Purple Onion at Kell's (11/05-10/25)
Live At the Orinda - Ute Lemper in San Francisco / Bay Area Live At the Orinda - Ute Lemper
Orinda Theatre (2/04-2/04)
Not Gone Yet: On Stage With My People in San Francisco / Bay Area Not Gone Yet: On Stage With My People
Young Performer's Theatre (2/10-2/11)
Expression: Ism in San Francisco / Bay Area Expression: Ism
Bowes Center, SF Conservatory of Music (4/05-4/05)
A Life in the Theatre a play by David Mamet in San Francisco / Bay Area A Life in the Theatre a play by David Mamet
Bay Area Stage (2/23-3/10)
Funny Girl in San Francisco / Bay Area Funny Girl
Orpheum Theatre (4/30-5/26)
The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) in San Francisco / Bay Area The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)
Russian River Hall & Curtain Call Theater (3/08-3/30)
Falsettos in San Francisco / Bay Area Falsettos
The Gateway Theatre (2/29-3/17)
MANAHATTA in San Francisco / Bay Area MANAHATTA
Aurora Theatre Company (2/09-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You