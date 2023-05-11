Diablo Ballet Announces 30th Season Celebrating Lauren Jonas' 30th Year With The Company

Artistic Director and Co-Founder Lauren Jonas has announced Diablo Ballet's 2023 - 2024 season which also marks her 30th with the Company.

Jonas stated, "I am so honored to have directed this jewel in the crown for 30 years and to have witnessed the growth on stage and in the community. I am thrilled to announce our 30th season lineup of choreographers and ballets." Jonas adds, "One choreographer in particular who is near and dear to my heart is Val Caniparoli. We will be premiering his 4 in the Morning, which was originally created for Amy Seiwart's "Imagery" in 2016. Val's brilliance has been a part of Diablo Ballet's repertoire since the beginning and to have him on this landmark season's offerings is incredibly special to me."

Among the season's offerings is the Company premiere of the Pas de Deux from the iconic

Light Rain by Gerald Arpino, along with a restaging of his Confetti, which the Company premiered in March 2023. In addition, the Company will commission a brand-new production of The Firebird by contemporary choreographer Brian Enos, former dancer with the Houston Ballet and Hubbard Street Dance Company, and a new commission by one of today's most sought after choreographers Penny Saunders. Saunders will bring her fresh and innovative style to Diablo Ballet audiences with a work dedicated to one of the Ballet's beloved and treasured friends Mari Cyphers, who passed away in 2022.

The Nutcracker Suite November 3 - 4, 2023 Make your holidays merry and bright with Julia Adam's The Nutcracker Suite, Diablo Ballet's magical take on the classic.

Sleeping Beauty's Wedding February 9 - 10, 2024 Step into this romantic fairytale with the enchanting Sleeping Beauty's Wedding; a world premiere ballet by Penny Saunders; and an encore presentation of Gerald Arpino's festive Confetti.

Stars & Stripes Jubilee March 22 - 23, 2024 Celebrate Diablo Ballet's 30th Anniversary with Stars and Stripes by George Balanchine; an encore presentation of Forward Thinking by Michael Wells with music by Justin Levitt; Elevator Operator by company dancer Amanda Farris; and the classical Pas D'Action from La Bayadere.

The Firebird May 17 - 18, 2024 A brand new production of The Firebird by award winning choreographer Brian Enos; 4 in the Morning by world renowned dance maker Val Caniparoli; and the iconic pas de deux from Light Rain by Gerald Arpino.

Please visit Click Here for information. Season Subscriptions are available now with single tickets going on sale September 1, 2023.