Dedrick Weathersby's REMEMBERING JAMES - THE LIFE AND MUSIC OF JAMES BROWN Takes Final Bow

The National touring production of Remembering James - The Life and Music of James Brown will not reopen and continue its theatrical tour as a result of the National and industry wide inflation. The production's final performance was Saturday evening May 14th In Atlanta, GA following 6 previews and 68 regular performances. Guests holding tickets for Remembering James who purchased via Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically within 30 days. Those guests who purchased through other channels should return to their original point of purchase for more information on refunds.

Remembering James- The Life and Music of James Brown, which opened on Sunday, February 10, 2019, and won multiple BroadwayWorld Awards including Best Musical, Best Director and Best Lead Actor in a Musical, brings the incredible true story of the GodFather of Soul to the National Theater Stage. Remembering James played acclaimed sold out engagements in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Cincinnati and Shreveport, LA, just to name a few.

At the time of closing, Leading the National Touring cast of Remembering James- The Life and Music of James Brown are Dedrick Weathersby as 'James Brown,' E'tian Larue as 'Bobby Byrd.' The National Tour cast also features: Abran Davis, Jordan Burns, Jason Bowen, Bri Murphy, Ebonique Mapps, William Griffin, Mark Marsh, George Pfiefer, Garry Jones and Benjamin Ball

Production Staff Includes: Morgan Becker, EK Bonner, William Griffin, Sheryl Lucky and Reginald Drake

The show's producer and creator, Dedrick Weathersby stated. "The extraordinary contribution of the original company plus those who have joined more recently cannot be overstated. Remembering James, like all juke box musicals, is wholly dependent on those who create and perform them but this was an close and talented group and they'll be missed. Finally, I have to acknowledge our incredible audiences; matinee after matinee and night after night, the fans showed us how much they loved this show and traveling back in time to the 1950's and 1960's of timeless R&B and Soul music and we look forward to seeing them at other shows around the nation." Mr. Weathersby, announced they will premiere Tutti Frutti- The Life and Music of Little Richard sometime in mid to late 2023, with no plans of touring immediately. They will continue and welcome various partnerships for their acclaimed children's show 'The New Teacher' (A Stage Play Comedy). All are produced under the groundbreaking company name Super Bad Theater Company.

Per website, "SuperBad Theater Company is a non-profit company, operating under the oversight from the Weathersby Productions Board of Trustees. SBTC is dedicated to supporting bold concepts and unique visions of emerging and established directors. Utilizing dynamic imagery, physical movement, and innovative storytelling, SBTC strives to establish an environment in which audiences are engaged in a visceral sense and an intellectual capacity. Creating original works and speaking truth to power using the vehicle of performing arts is vital, it is through these innovative productions we strive to reach and bridge non-traditional as well as traditional theatergoers and expand the theatre community by including a variety of artists across multiple disciplines."

Super Bad Theater Company is a member of Theatre for Young Audiences USA (TYA/USA), the national organization representing the field of theatre for children and family audiences.

For More Information visit www.superbadtheatercompany.com