David Rainey to Return as Scrooge in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Alley Theatre
Amber D. Gray directs the holiday classic while Briana J. Resa returns to THE NIGHT SHIFT BEFORE CHRISTMAS at the Tony Award-winning theatre.
Tony Award-winning Alley Theatre and Artistic Director Rob Melrose has announced the return of Houston's holiday favorites, A Christmas Carol and The Night Shift Before Christmas.
Originally adapted and directed by Rob Melrose, Alley Associate Artistic Director of Producing Amber D. Gray will return as director after directing the past two remounts of A Christmas Carol. Resident Acting Company member David Rainey returns as Ebenezer Scrooge for the tenth time at the Alley. Briana J. Resa will return to the role of Margot in Issac Gomez's The Night Shift Before Christmas, directed by KJ Sanchez.
Artistic Director Rob Melrose shares his thoughts on this year's productions, 'I'm delighted that A Christmas Carol and The Night Shift Before Christmas are returning to the Alley! It's so great to have both shows so unique to Houston and have our holiday traditions continue. We hope that you continue to join us this holiday season!'
The cast of A Christmas Carol includes Alley's Resident Acting Company members Michelle Elaine as Mrs. Fezziwig, Dylan Godwin as Bob Cratchit, Chris Hutchison as Marley, Melissa Molano as Belle, David Rainey as Ebenezer Scrooge, and Christopher Salazar as Fred.
Rounding out the cast of A Christmas Carol are Orlando Arriaga as Mr. Fezziwig, Brandon Carter as Young Adult Scrooge, Shawn Hamilton as The Ghost of Christmas Present, Amanda Martinez as The Ghost of Christmas Past, , Luis Quintero as The Ghost of Christmas Future, Teresa Zimmermann as Mrs. Cratchit, and ensemble members Paige Klase, Victor Flores, Jeremy Gee, Adam Gibbs, Brittany Halen, Brock Hatton, Brandon Hearnsberger, Raven Justine Troup, and understudies Robby Matlock, Daniel Regojo, Braden Tanner, Jessica Tanner, and Alexandra Szeto-Joe.
The young cast of A Christmas Carol includes Levi LeFevre, Michael McCullar, Oliver Xin-Bao Lyders, Kevin Fisher Jr, Alegra Carr, Neala Payne, Sophia K. Carter, Isabella Kobal, Ignatius James Kaye, Lucas Benitez, Charley Moster, Daisy Dahl, Jude Greyson, Lincoln Palmore, Paul Evans, Parker Ta, Chaarvi Iyengar, and Olivia MacGregor.
The creative team of includes Choreographer Christopher Windom, Scenic Designer Michael Locher, Costume Designer Raquel Barreto, Lighting Designer Cat Tate Starmer, Sound Designer Cliff Caruthers, Puppet Designer Afsaneh Aayani, Original Arrangements by John L. Cornelius II, Music Director Ashton Jones, Fight Director & Intimacy Specialist Adam Noble, Dialect Coach Molly Wetzel, Assistant Directors Brenda Palestina
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