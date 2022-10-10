DUNSINANE, SOUL TRAIN & More! More Lead San Francisco's October Top Picks

San Francisco is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month. Coming up in October are Dunsinane, Soul Train, Bright Star, and more!

Dunsinane

Marin Theatre Company - September 22, 2022 through October 16, 2022

Under cover of night, an English army has swept through the landscape, killed the tyrant and taken the seat of power. Attempting to restore peace and put in place a new ruler, Siward, the commanding officer, is beset by a brutal guerrilla uprising and simmering discontent amongst his own inexperienced troops. Struggling to grasp the alien customs and politics of this harsh country, he finds himself drawn towards the Macbeth's powerful widow in search of someone to share his burden of responsibility. Increasingly isolated from his own men and Scottish allies alike, his efforts to restore order appear futile as the situation spins out of control. David Greig's exhilarating play is a vision of one man's attempt to restore peace in a country ravaged by war. ?David is a multi award-winning Scottish playwright whose play with music Midsummer was a hit of this year's Edinburgh Festival. His work is regularly produced by The National Theatre of Scotland with his new version of Peter Pan touring the UK in 2010. His most recent production for the RSC was The American Pilot.

Soul Train

American Conservatory Theater - September 16, 2022 through October 16, 2022

The wait is finally over! Get ready for "the hippest trip in America" with the world premiere of Soul Train, the Broadway-bound musical based on the iconic TV show that brought Black music, dance, and style into every living room in America. Journey back to 1971's Chicago, when Black entrepreneur and radio DJ Don Cornelius transformed the pop culture landscape by recognizing the lack of Black musical artists on television. Within a year, his local dance show went national and became one of the longest-running shows in television history. Elegant, determined, and complicated, Cornelius set trends for nearly 40 years by giving a stage-and a camera-to the artists who created the soundtrack of multiple generations, and to the dancers, including Rosie Perez and Jody Watley, who became superstars. Launching fall of 2023 at A.C.T.'s historic Toni Rembe Theater, the acclaimed creative team of Soul Train includes Tony Award-nominated playwright and MacArthur Genius Dominique Morisseau (Broadway's Ain't Too Proud; The Detroit Project), Tony Award-nominated choreographer Camille A. Brown (A.C.T.'s Toni Stone; Broadway's Once on This Island), and the Apollo Theater's acclaimed executive director Kamilah Forbes. Don't miss this world-premiere musical event that will have you dancing in the aisles and leave you with "love, peace, and soul" in your heart.

Bright Star

Woodside Performing Arts Center - October 14, 2022 through October 23, 2022

Woodside Musical Theatre presents the musical BRIGHT STAR!! Bright Star was written and composed by comedian Steve Martin and singer/songwriter Edie Brickell. Its 2016 run on Broadway was nominated for 5 Tony awards and 8 Drama Desk awards, winning for Outstanding Music. The show features some of the most talented actors and musicians from the Bay Area, including spectacular sets, scenery, and costumes, plus a live, on-stage 10-piece bluegrass band! You dont want to miss it! Performances run October 14th - 23rd. Get your tickets today! Use discount code C-Biscuit for 25% off!

New Roots Theatre Festival

SFBATCO - San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Company - October 14, 2022 through October 16, 2022

Unearthing artistic voices in the Bay Area. Celebrating the development of new work. Centering BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ voices.3 days. 8 projects. 20 performances.After an electric inaugural festival in 2021, New Roots Theatre Festival is BACK!This years lineup includes eight original projects, three of which are produced by SFBATCO and five of which are produced by other Bay Area Legacy companies: Crowded Fire Theater Company, Lorraine Hansberry Theatre, Dimensions Dance Theater, African Arts Academy, and SF Recovery Theatre

In the Red and Brown Water

Zellerbach Playhouse - October 13, 2022 through October 16, 2022

A spirited, young runner with a promising future, Oya is faced with an impossible choice: stay home to care for her ailing mother or follow her dreams of becoming a track star. Caught between expectations and desires, loyalty and passion, Oya must learn to navigate the turbulent waters of adulthood in southern Louisiana. Acclaimed writer Tarell Alvin McCraney (Oscar winner for Moonlight) weaves together lyrical dialogue, evocative music, and Yoruba mythology from Africa and the Caribbean in this powerful coming-of-age story.

Step/Song/Story: A Sunday Series at TJPA's Salesforce Rooftop Park

Salesforce Park - October 16, 2022 through October 16, 2022

Conceived, curated, and choreographed by Co-Artistic Director Katerina Wong, Step/Song/Story is a live, collaborative storytelling event that will bring together Bay Area-based dancers, musicians, and text-based/literary artists for a public cross-disciplinary performance. On the third Sunday of each month from September-November, the Main Plaza of TJPAs Salesforce Park will come alive with original choreography, live music, and the spoken word, to celebrate the power of each individual medium to move us, and amplify the transformative experience that occurs when they come together in creative conversation. Performances are free and will take place twice each day at 12pm and 2pm. Each month will feature a mix of different contributors alongside RAWdance, to highlight the expansive array of local artistic voices and perspectives. Step/Song/Story is presented in partnership with the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, owner and operator of the Salesforce Transit Center and Rooftop Park.

Eve, An Opera

The Palace of Fine Arts, San Francisco - October 28, 2022 through October 28, 2022

Eve, An Opera is a multi-genre opera featuring original music, vocals, and dance that explores women's exploitation, liberation, and healing. Created by Bolinas-based composer, Andrea Densmore and her two sons Antonio and Hobart Owen, the opera is based on a personal story of surviving an abusive relationship, and the transformative healing that followed in its wake. Spinning trauma into fine art, Densmore infuses the wretchedness and despair of domestic violence into dynamic instrumental compositions that also shine an invaluable light on survival and forgiveness. This story will be brought to life through a cast of 50, including chamber musicians from San Francisco Opera and SF Ballet, New Century Chamber Orchestra, numerous major Bay Area symphonies, members of the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, with powerful soloists, as well as aerial, ballet and modern dancers from the greater Bay Area.

