Contra Costa Civic Theatre to Reopen This October

Contra Costa Civic Theatre (CCCT) today announced plans to reopen the theatre to live in-person performances as its 62nd season begins October 1.



"It's been a long 18 months for everyone; now, finally, it's time to get back to what we do best," says Executive Artistic Director Marilyn Langbehn. "I'm so grateful to our community for standing with us; their support has made it possible for us to continue. I can't wait to welcome everyone back to the theatre!"



CCCT will begin with one of the most beloved plays in American theatre, Our Town, from October 1-31, 2021. Presented with the approval of the Thornton Wilder estate, a diverse ensemble of 8 actors will portray the community of Grover's Corners as they, in Wilder's description, "attempt to find a value above all price for the smallest events in our daily life."

Coming up February 18-March 20, 2022 is Anton in Show Business by Jane Martin. This madcap comedy follows three actresses across the footlights, down the rabbit hole, and into a strangely familiar Wonderland that looks a lot like American theatre. As these women pursue their dream of performing Chekhov in Texas, they're whisked through a maelstrom of "good ideas" that offer unique solutions to the Three Sisters' need to have life's deeper purpose revealed. In the tradition of great backstage comedies, Anton in Show Business conveys the joys, pains, and absurdities of "putting on a play."

Rounding out the season is Crowns, a moving and celebratory musical play in which hats become a springboard for an exploration of black history and identity as seen through the eyes of a young black woman who has come down South to stay with her aunt after her brother is killed in Brooklyn. Hats are everywhere, in exquisite variety. The characters use the hats to tell tales concerning everything from flirting to churchgoing to funerals to baptisms, and the tradition of hats is traced back to African rituals and slavery and forward to the New Testament and current fashion. Crowns, by Regina Taylor, adapted from the book by Michael Cunningham and Craig Marberry, plays April 15-May 15, 2022.



Tickets for Our Town go on sale to the public on August 9 at www.ccct.org or by phone at 510-524-9012. Tickets for Anton in Show Business and Crowns go on sale on November 1. All performances take place in-person at the theatre, 951 Pomona Ave (cross street Moeser) in El Cerrito. Free parking is available in the adjoining lot and on the street. COVID protocols for attending the in-person performances will be available on the theatre's website at www.ccct.org/safety.



Celebrating its 62nd season in 2021-22, Contra Costa Civic Theatre (CCCT) embraces the notion that theatre is a vital part of a healthy community and serves its citizens best when it provides a welcoming home for all people who value the power of storytelling. Established in 1959 by Louis and Bettianne Flynn and a group of dedicated volunteers and under the artistic direction of Marilyn Langbehn for the past nine years, CCCT is proud to provide entertainment and education to the El Cerrito and East Bay communities that help it to thrive.

