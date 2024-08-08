Contra Costa Civic Theatre Announces Opens Season With HAMLET and ROSENCRANTZ & GUILDENSTERN ARE DEAD In Repertory

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To open its first full season in over 5 years, Contra Costa Civic Theatre (CCCT) is underway with the first productions of its milestone 65th season, presenting two iconic plays performed in repertory: William Shakespeare's Hamlet and Tom Stoppard's Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. This unique theatrical experience begins on September 20, 2024, at the CCCT stage in El Cerrito.

Arguably the most ambitious project the company has ever undertaken, Executive Artistic & Managing Director Joel Roster has several reasons why this dual-production was the perfect start to not only the 65th season, but to start his tenure.

"In a time when theatre is-thankfully-trying to re-discover itself and what it should offer to its patrons," says Roster, "I couldn't think of a better get-back-to-fundamentals than working with not only the greatest text in the history of theatre, but perhaps the most influential piece of writing that humankind has ever known."

Hamlet has been paired with Tom Stoppard's hysterical and existential farce Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead: the story of Hamlet told from the point of view of two of the most minor characters in Shakespeare's play. While the story of Hamlet paints these friends as spies, Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead portrays these characters as clueless bystanders to the events around them...until it's too late.

Performed by the same cast and with both productions under the direction of new Executive Artistic & Managing Director Joel Roster, the productions will alternate with each performance. While each production stands on its own, the artistic team is hoping that audiences will long to come back and take in both sides of this theatrical coin to enjoy the full story.

"The interweaving of both plays is a logistical and textual challenge," elucidates Roster. "And to unravel and discover layer upon layer in this fashion is a thoroughly collaborative-and incredibly eye-opening-experience."

Cast & Crew:

The cast includes LaMont Ridgell (Claudius), Benjamin Rafael Garcia (Hamlet), Raven Douglas (Laertes), Peter Budinger (Polonius), Michaela Sasner (Ophelia), Benjamin Maniatis (Horatio), Henry Perkins (The Player), Annie Wang (The Gravedigger/Tragedian), Natalie Tichenor (Marcellus/Tragedian), Evelyn McCollum (Bernardo/Tragedian), and James Rovere (Alfred).

The production team consists of Joel Roster (Director), Jen McFarlane (Stage Manager), Bessie Zolno (Fight Choreographer), Devon LaBelle (Properties Designer), Hope Birdwell (Costume Designer), and Drake Marwick (Lighting Designer).

Tickets and Availability:

Tickets for Hamlet and Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead are available now. Special discounts are offered for season subscribers, seniors, students, and groups. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit the website at www.ccct.org or call the box office at (510) 524-9012.

About Contra Costa Civic Theatre:

Contra Costa Civic Theatre has been a vibrant part of the El Cerrito community since 1959, dedicated to producing high-quality, affordable theatre. As a nonprofit organization, CCCT aims to enrich, educate, and entertain through a diverse range of theatrical experiences and educational programs. For more information, visit www.ccct.org.

