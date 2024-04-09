Comedian Hannah Gadsby to Perform New Stand-Up Show WOOF! at the Curran Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Acclaimed comedian Hannah Gadsby is coming to San Francisco’s Curran Theater with their new stand-up show, Woof! on Saturday, June 15, 2024 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets (starting at $46.50) go on sale on Friday, April 12 at 10 a.m. Prices are subject to change without notice.



Hannah has a lot to worry about. Then again, so do we all.



In a world full of genuine worries, which anxiety gets to sit in the front seat?



Nearly six years after Nanette propelled them to international stardom, Hannah is learning how to process the world, with all its catastrophes and hypocrisies, from a new perspective and they’re ready to talk about it. From the irrelevant to the existential, Hannah took their worries on the road and the destination is Woof!



Since Nanette, they have toured two more solo stand up shows – Douglas and Body of Work – across the world, filling the Sydney Opera House, the Royal Festival Hall, the Kennedy Centre, the London Palladium and the Opera House at BAM.



A New York Times Best Selling Memoir, Ten Steps To Nanette was published in 2022 and translated into more than ten languages. Last year, their third Netflix special, Something Special shared personal stories about their new marriage, plus family anecdotes, and this year, Hannah has hosted and curated Netflix's first all gender-queer multi-comic special Hannah Gadsby's Gender Agenda.



As well as winning an Emmy for Nanette, a Peabody and a couple of AACTA Awards, they have successfully grown no fewer than four different species of potatoes for this year's harvest.



Woof! will be quite the evening with the incomparable Hannah Gadsby – a show not to be missed.

