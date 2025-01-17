Colman Domingo's WILD WITH HAPPY To Have San Francisco Premiere At New Conservatory Theatre Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Conservatory Theatre Center has announced Colman Domingo's captivating dramedy, Wild with Happy. Presented in NCTC's Decker Theater, Wild with Happy runs March 7 - April 6, 2025.

Bay Area theatregoers are in for an enchanting journey of loss, revelation, and joy through the imaginative words of award-winning actor, producer, and playwright, Colman Domingo.

When the process of grieving his mother involves an overly enthusiastic funeral director and a demanding Aunt Glo, there's nowhere for Gil to turn but a wild grab-an-urn-and-go roadtrip to find his fairytale ending. From the mind of Colman Domingo comes a wondrous dramedy about the sometimes bizarre and often inexplicable bonds of family.

Wild with Happy plays March 7 through April 6, 2025. NCTC is currently offering a variety of 24-25 Season flexible subscription packages as well as single ticket sales. Tickets are $25-$72.50 (costs include fees) and are on sale now at nctcsf.org, by emailing boxoffice@nctcsf.org, or by calling (415) 861-8972.

Audiences can enjoy these special events during the run of the show:

Pay-What-You-Wish Previews: March 7 - 14, 2025

Opening Night: March 15, 2025

Enhanced Safety Performance with COVID safety precautions will take place on Thursday, March 20, 2025. Masks are required.

Post-Show Discussion featuring the cast will take place after the performance on Sunday, March 23, 2025 at 2pm.

Colman Domingo (Playwright, pronouns: he/him) is a Tony, Oscar, Sir Lawrence Olivier, Drama Desk, Drama League and NAACP Theatre Award nominated, OBIE, and Lucille Lortel Award-winning actor, playwright, director and producer. His plays include A Boy and His Soul, Up Jumped Springtime, and The Brothers, and he has co-written two musicals: SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, and Lights Out: Nat “King” Cole. Colman received his Honorary Doctorate in Humane Letters from Ursinus College. He is on the faculty of the University of Southern California School of Dramatic Arts as a Professor of acting, having served as a Juilliard School Creative Associate and a faculty member of the Yale School of Drama. Colman has appeared in some of the most profound films in recent years such as Barry Jenkins' If Beale Street Could Talk, Steven Spielberg's Lincoln, Lee Daniel's The Butler, Ava DuVernay's Selma, Nia DaCosta's Candyman, Janicza Bravo's Zola, Rustin by Julian Breece and Dustin Lance Black, and most recently, Sing Sing by Greg Kwedar and Clint Bentley.

ShawnJ West (Director, pronouns: he/him/diva) is a director/actor whose credits are many! ShawnJ began acting in high school and directing since 2008, with directing being his greatest joy. Directing the we are continuous West Coast regional premiere at NCTC in 2023 is a career highlight, and returning to the stage tapping his heart out in Unpacking in P'town was joyous. Now he just wishes people get his name right: ShawnJ, one word, no space, period or middle initial. Thanks ever so!

The cast of Wild with Happy includes Carla BaNu DeJesus (Adelaide/Aunt Glo), James Arthur M. (Mo/Others), Marcus J. Paige (Gil), and Samuel del Rosario (Terry/Others). The creative team includes costume design by Ava Byrd, sound design by Alex Fakayode, projection design by Isaac Fine, stage management by Liam Kirk, lighting design by Kevin E. Myrick, and set & props design by Tom O'Brien.

