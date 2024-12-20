Club Fugazi to Ring in the New Year With Two Performances of DEAR SAN FRANCISCO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Club Fugazi to ring in the New Year with two special performances of Dear San Francisco on Tuesday, December 31 at 5 p.m. and 10 p.m.



At the 5 p.m. performance, guests will be treated to a complimentary glass of prosecco. At the 10 p.m. performance, guests will enjoy bottomless prosecco, a dazzling performance of Dear San Francisco with special guest stars, including Tony Award winner Anthony “Two Touch” Veneziale, The Golden State Warriors Dance Team, and more.



Anthony Veneziale, also known as “Two Touch,” is the conceiver and co-creator of the acclaimed Freestyle Love Supreme. Anthony has been performing and teaching applied improvisation for more than 25 years and is a leader in the field of musical improvisation. He is the co-founder of Freestyle+, a Tony Award winner, a Grammy nominated Broadway / TV star and designer of a UCSF brain research project on the positive effects of improv-thinking along with Dr. Charles Limb. Anthony is also the first Ted presenter to give a totally improvised Ted Talk. He is currently working on a new musical with The American Conservatory Theatre called CO-FOUNDERS which will premiere in May 2025.

Since opening in September 2021, Dear San Francisco has performed nearly 900 performances and entertained over 159,000 locals and visitors. Hailed by critics as “breathtaking'' (San Francisco Examiner), “explosive” (CultureVulture), and “a stunner” (Hoodline), the production invites locals and visitors alike on a heart-stopping romp through both the essence and the myth that has San Francisco indelibly etched on our collective imagination. From the 1906 earthquake and Summer of Love to beat poetry and the mysterious fog, San Francisco comes vividly to life through a series of tableaus (acts), including hoop diving, Chinese pole, Korean plank, juggling, and “hand-to-trap” (a form first created by Shana Carroll), performed by an international cast of world-class acrobats.



The food and beverage options at Club Fugazi are curated to match the creativity on-stage and offer a range of cicchetti (small bites and plates) sourced from local purveyors, plus an adventurous selection of wines and beers that complement the club’s Italian roots. The menu is available at every seat in the venue and the unique design of the Club’s seating allows for socializing with groups and mingling with the performers before and after the show. Guests are encouraged to arrive early for the full experience, with doors opening 45 minutes before curtain.

