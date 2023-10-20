City Lights Theater Company to Present Ken Ludwig's THE GAME'S AFOOT; OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS

Directed by Mark Anderson Phillips, the show has preview performances on Nov. 16 and 17, with opening night on Saturday, Nov. 18.

By: Oct. 20, 2023

POPULAR

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Comes to San Francisco Photo 1 AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER IN CONCERT Comes to San Francisco
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 2 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
LARRY THE MUSICAL To Make Bay Area Premiere In Spring 2024, Directed by Billy Bustamante Photo 3 LARRY THE MUSICAL To Make Bay Area Premiere In Spring 2024, Directed by Billy Bustamante
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

City Lights Theater Company to Present Ken Ludwig's THE GAME'S AFOOT; OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS

With glittering 1930s flair, City Lights Theater Company will bring audiences the hilarious whodunit Ken Ludwig’s The Game’s Afoot; Or Holmes for the Holidays.

Set during the Christmas holidays in 1936, the play takes us into the Connecticut castle of Broadway star William Gillette, widely renowned for his stage turns as Sherlock Holmes. The weekend party is all fun and games until one of the guests gets murdered, and Gillette realizes he’ll have to play Sherlock for real.

Directed by Mark Anderson Phillips, the show has preview performances on Nov. 16 and 17, with opening night on Saturday, Nov. 18. Shows are at City Lights Theater, 529 S. Second St., downtown San Jose, with tickets available at Click Here.

Phillips says audiences will love recognizing familiar comedy and mystery tropes in the acclaimed farce, which may best be described as Blithe Spirit meets The Hollow meets The Play That Goes Wrong.

“The show has the feel of a 1930s screwball comedy, where it moves really nicely and quickly, and the actors embrace their characters’ eccentricities,” he said. He added with a laugh, “Oh, we’re nice and cozy in here, but we’re cut off from the world in this horrible storm, and it’s not really that cozy because there’s a dead person in here.”

The Game’s Afoot debuted in 2011, presented by Cleveland Play House at the Allen Theatre in Cleveland and directed by playwright Aaron Posner (Stupid F**king Bird, The Chosen, My Name is Asher Lev.) The Game’s Afoot was chosen the Best Mystery Play of 2012 by the Mystery Writers of America, and the Cleveland Examiner called it “a wild and funny ride (that) gives you everything you love about great live theater.”

In Ludwig’s noted career, he has had six productions on Broadway and eight in London’s West End. His plays and musicals include the Tony Award-winning Crazy For You (Best Musical) and Lend Me a Tenor (Best Actor and Best Director), along with Moon Over Buffalo, Twentieth Century and Shakespeare in Hollywood. He is also the author of the book How to Teach Your Children Shakespeare.

Director Mark Anderson Phillips has helmed or co-directed some of City Lights’ biggest hits -- including Kinky Boots, Blithe Spirit and Silent Sky -- and has also directed at Center Repertory Theatre, Children’s Musical Theatre of San Jose and California Theatre Center. In addition, he has been acting professionally for more than 30 years, working with such companies as American Conservatory Theatre, Berkeley Repertory Theatre, TheatreWorks, San Jose Repertory Theatre, and California Shakespeare Theatre. He has also appeared on TV, in film, and at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and New York International Fringe Festival.

The Game’s Afoot cast:

William Gillette: Damian Vega (he/him, resident of San Jose)

Felix Geisel: Tom Gough (he/him, Santa Clara)

Madge Geisel: Naomi Evans (she/her, San Jose)

Martha Gillette: Lillian Bogovich (she/her, Santa Cruz)

Inspector Goring: Alycia Adame (they/them, Los Gatos)

Aggie Wheeler: Lauren Berling (she/her, Fremont)

Simon Bright: Anthony Castillon (he/they, San Jose)

Daria Chase: Gabriella Goldstein (she/her, San Carlos)

Designers: Ron Gasparinetti, he/him (Scenic); Carsten Koester, he/him (Lighting); Katie Dowse, she/her(Costumes); Laura Merrill, they/them (Props); George Psarras, he/him (Sound); Miranda Whipple, she/her (Stage Manager).

Sponsors and Supporters: The Game’s Afoot is supported by Producer Charlie McCollum and Producer Clint Moore, and by Season Producers Nancy B. Coleman & Paul M. Resch. Other sponsors and supporters include SVCreates, in partnership with the County of Santa Clara; The Shubert Foundation; Applied Materials Foundation; the City of San Jose Office of Cultural Affairs; the David and Lucile Packard Foundation; the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation; The Kieve Foundation and many other individuals, corporations and foundations.

CLTC's season continues in January with Nora: A Doll’s House, Stef Smith’s new take on the classic. Later shows: King Liz by Fernanda Coppel; Clyde's by Lynn Nottage; and Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show. Details: Click Here.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

WHAT: This comedy takes us into the Connecticut castle of Broadway star William Gillette, renowned for his stage turns as Sherlock Holmes. The weekend is all fun and games until a guest gets murdered, and Gillette has to play Sherlock for real.

WHEN: Nov. 16-Dec. 17, 2023.

Pay What You Can Night: Thursday, Nov. 16, 8 p.m.

Preview Night: Friday, Nov. 17, 8 p.m.

Opening Night: Saturday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m. (No shows on Nov. 19 or 23.)

Showtimes: Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

WHERE: City Lights Theater, 529 S. Second St., San Jose.

TICKETS: $28-$67, with discounts for students, seniors, educators and military.

COVID PROTOCOLS: Masks are recommended indoors except for three “mask-required” dates: Dec. 2, 3 and 14. Audience members are encouraged to stay home if they feel unwell, and can exchange to another performance at no extra charge.

INFO: For tickets and details, go to Click Here or call 408-295-4200.

PRESS: For interviews or press comps, contact Rebecca Wallace at rebecca@cltc.org. High-res photos are at Click Here. (A new gallery of production art will replace the pre-production shots at this same URL on Nov. 17.)




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - San Francisco / Bay Area

1
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Photo
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley to Present THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Offering a jocund, jocular, jolly treat for the holidays, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley is staging The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
EVERYBODYS TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, LEGALLY BLONDE and ROCKY Announced for Ray Of Light Theatr Photo
EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE, LEGALLY BLONDE and ROCKY Announced for Ray Of Light Theatre 2024 Season

Ray of Light Theatre in San Francisco announces its 2024 season featuring the Bay Area premiere of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Legally Blonde: The Musical, and Rocky Horror Show at The Oasis Nightclub. The season celebrates the power of authenticity and includes immersive experiences. Early bird discounted Season Passes available on November 15th. Visit rayoflighttheatre.com for more info.

3
Kali Uchis Unveils Te Mata From Orquídeas Album Photo
Kali Uchis Unveils 'Te Mata' From 'Orquídeas' Album

Kali Uchis unveils new track 'Te Mata' along with a music video. Orquídeas features collaborations with some of the biggest names in Latin music including Karol G, Peso Pluma and Rauw Alejandro as well as this summer's global hit “Muñekita” featuring Dominican dembow singer El Alfa and JT from City Girls.

4
Interview: Dan Hoyle of BORDER PEOPLE at The Marsh Challenges Us to Consider the Ways in W Photo
Interview: Dan Hoyle of BORDER PEOPLE at The Marsh Challenges Us to Consider the Ways in Which We Do or Don't Cross Geographic and Cultural Borders

BroadwayWorld talks to actor-playwright Dan Hoyle about 'Border People' his funny and trenchant exploration of people who cross borders of all kinds, running at The Marsh San Francisco through November 18th.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate Video
Anthony Rapp's WITHOUT YOU Coming to the Curran Theate
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour! Video
First Look At the New MEAN GIRLS National Tour!
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

San Francisco / Bay Area SHOWS
Disenchanted! in San Francisco / Bay Area Disenchanted!
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (10/12-11/05)Tracker
A Christmas Carol in San Francisco / Bay Area A Christmas Carol
The Toni Rembe Theater (formerly The Geary Theater) (12/06-12/24)
Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show in San Francisco / Bay Area Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show
City Lights Theater Company (7/18-8/25)
Comedy Open Mic in San Francisco / Bay Area Comedy Open Mic
San Jose Improv (4/13-12/13)
Les Miserables in San Francisco / Bay Area Les Miserables
San Jose Center for the Performing Arts (10/17-10/22)
Elf, The Musical in San Francisco / Bay Area Elf, The Musical
Bus Barn Theater (12/01-12/23)
Fanny Ara: Lilith in San Francisco / Bay Area Fanny Ara: Lilith
ODC Theater (2/23-2/25)
New Century Chamber Orchestra - Visitations in San Francisco / Bay Area New Century Chamber Orchestra - Visitations
Cowell Theater at Fort Mason Center for Arts and Culture (11/03-11/04)
RUTHLESS! in San Francisco / Bay Area RUTHLESS!
New Conservatory Theatre Center (12/01-1/07)
Young Frankenstein in San Francisco / Bay Area Young Frankenstein
Guggenheim Entertainment at 3Below (10/05-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You