Cinnabar Theater's Young Rep Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ at SRJC's Carole L. Ellis Auditorium

Running November 16- December 1, 2024.
Petaluma's premier youth theater company, Cinnabar Theater's Young Rep, will present The Wizard of Oz, performing November 16 - December 1, 2024, at the Carole L. Ellis Auditorium on the Petaluma SRJC campus.
Directed by Michelle Pagano, with music direction by Nicole Stanley and choreography by Katie Kelley, this beloved stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum's classic tale brings to life the unforgettable journey of Dorothy Gale as she travels from Kansas over the rainbow to the magical Land of Oz. Audiences will be treated to the iconic musical score from the MGM film, including timeless favorites such as "Over the Rainbow," "Follow the Yellow Brick Road," and "If I Only Had a Brain.
This production marks the Young Rep Company's Fall show, often referred to as the "Holiday Show," as it runs through Thanksgiving weekend. The Wizard of Oz features two alternating casts, "Twister" and "Rainbow," with young performers ranging from ages 7-18.
Come experience this magical journey, perfect for all ages, as the Young Rep Company brings one of the most cherished stories to life in a spectacular production that's sure to leave audiences spellbound.
Tickets for all performances are now on sale at www.cinnabartheater.org or by calling (707) 763-8920. The tickets are priced at $30 (Adult/Senior), $13 (Under 18).
Videos