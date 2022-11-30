Cinnabar Theater To Host A SWINGIN' NEW YEARS EVE Concert, December 31

Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, will host a "Swingin' New Years Eve" concert, Saturday December 31st, at 7:30pm.

Featuring the smooth jazz vocals of Deb Del Mastro and the Kings of Swing with Ken Fishler on keyboards, Karl Harmann on bass and Paul Cicco on drums. Performing the music of vocal legends Frank, Ella, Rosemary, Nat & more!

Enjoy some luscious chocolate desserts along with a glass of champagne for a toast at midnight (New York time). Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7:30pm.

Deborah Del Mastro is a Bay Area singer, voice coach, actress and musician whose career has spanned from playing trumpet and singing in the US Navy Show Band, Treasure Island, studying Italian Opera in Italy with Maestro Carlo Bergonze, singing Motown, R&B and Rock in 5 Bay Area Bands, concertizing with Jazz and American Songbook orchestras to becoming a professional actress onstage in Musical Theatre and Musical Comedy, filming, touring and recording with many TV and film stars. Kaye Ballard mentioned Deborah in her memoir! (*pgs 159,163)

In the theater world, Deborah has been best known for her work as Sr. Robert Anne in the well known "Nunsense" series where she originated the role of Sr. Robert Anne, the Brooklyn Nun, and toured, filmed and recorded the last 6 Nunsense shows, including her one Nun show "Sr. Robert Anne's Cabaret Class" which Deborah premiered and recorded.

For more information about Deborah, visit DeborahDelMastro.com.

This performance will be presented live at Cinnabar Theater Saturday, December 31st 2022, at 7:30pm. Tickets are $50 and are on sale now via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.