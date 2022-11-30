Cinnabar Theater To Host A SWINGIN' NEW YEARS EVE Concert, December 31
The evening will include the music of vocal legends Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Rosemary Clooney, Nat King Cole t & more!
Petaluma's premier theater company, Cinnabar Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, will host a "Swingin' New Years Eve" concert, Saturday December 31st, at 7:30pm.
Featuring the smooth jazz vocals of Deb Del Mastro and the Kings of Swing with Ken Fishler on keyboards, Karl Harmann on bass and Paul Cicco on drums. Performing the music of vocal legends Frank, Ella, Rosemary, Nat & more!
Enjoy some luscious chocolate desserts along with a glass of champagne for a toast at midnight (New York time). Doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 7:30pm.
Deborah Del Mastro is a Bay Area singer, voice coach, actress and musician whose career has spanned from playing trumpet and singing in the US Navy Show Band, Treasure Island, studying Italian Opera in Italy with Maestro Carlo Bergonze, singing Motown, R&B and Rock in 5 Bay Area Bands, concertizing with Jazz and American Songbook orchestras to becoming a professional actress onstage in Musical Theatre and Musical Comedy, filming, touring and recording with many TV and film stars. Kaye Ballard mentioned Deborah in her memoir! (*pgs 159,163)
In the theater world, Deborah has been best known for her work as Sr. Robert Anne in the well known "Nunsense" series where she originated the role of Sr. Robert Anne, the Brooklyn Nun, and toured, filmed and recorded the last 6 Nunsense shows, including her one Nun show "Sr. Robert Anne's Cabaret Class" which Deborah premiered and recorded.
For more information about Deborah, visit DeborahDelMastro.com.
This performance will be presented live at Cinnabar Theater Saturday, December 31st 2022, at 7:30pm. Tickets are $50 and are on sale now via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.
More Hot Stories For You
November 30, 2022
Peninsula Ballet Theatre (PBT) today announced plans to present two very popular and contrasting versions of the Christmas holiday favorite, Classical Nutcracker, December 16 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 17 at 2 p.m. and the Hip-Hop Nutcracker, December 17 at 7 p.m. and Dec. 18 at 1 p.m.
Photos: First Look at SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at San Jose Playhouse
November 29, 2022
Get a first look at San Jose Playhouse's production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine’s Pulitzer Prize-winning musical masterpiece SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE.
Photos: First Look at San Jose Stage Company's MEET JOHN DOE
November 29, 2022
San Jose Stage Company has released all new production photos from The Stage’s World Premiere adaptation of Frank Capra’s classic MEET JOHN DOE by Robert Riskin.
ENNIO: THE LIVING PAPER CARTOON Comes to Club Fugazi in January
November 29, 2022
The art of living origami meets hilarious theatre magic when Club Fugazi presents Ennio: The Living Paper Cartoon, co-produced by Club Fugazi Experiences, Glynis Henderson Productions, and Jonathan Reinis Productions, making its triumphant return to San Francisco after an 11-year absence, with a limited engagement, January 10 through February 5, 2023.
San Francisco Opera's 2022 Fall Season Concludes With Two Concert Presentations
November 29, 2022
All of San Francisco Opera's artistic forces will be on display December 1–4, the final week of the 2022 Fall Season. Along with closing performances in the War Memorial Opera House of acclaimed new productions of Gluck's Orpheus and Eurydice (Thursday, December 1) and Verdi's La Traviata (Saturday, December 3), the Company will present two concerts in the Veterans Building.