Cinnabar Theater Presents LUNA GALE

Cinnabar Theater Delves into Addiction with "Luna Gale"

Caroline, a veteran social worker, thinks she has a typical case on her hands when she meets Peter and Karlie, two teenage drug addicts accused of neglecting their baby. But when she places their infant daughter in the care of Karlie's mother, Caroline sparks a family conflict that exposes a shadowy, secretive past-and forces her to make a risky decision with potentially disastrous consequences. Powerful and arresting, Luna Gale is a heartbreaking and unforgettable tale of love and betrayal.

Written by Rebecca Gilman and directed by Jessica Litwak. Cinnabar will host talkbacks after this thought-provoking show on Sunday Oct 13 and Friday Oct 25.

Performances: Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30pm, Sundays at 2pm October 11 through October 27. Cinnabar Theater 3333 Petaluma Blvd, Petaluma, CA 94952.

Tickets range from $20 - $35 (+ service fees) Available online: www.cinnabartheater.org Or through the Box Office: 707-763-8920







