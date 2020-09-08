Central Works New Audio Play Series Launches with Patricia Milton's BYSTANDERS

Central Works first audio play presentation Bystanders by Patricia Milton posts on September 14.

Central Works first audio play presentation Bystanders by Patricia Milton posts on September 14; a new play by the author of last season's hit The Victorian Ladies Detective Collective.

The world premiere production was originally scheduled to close Central Works' 30th season. Milton's audio play Bystanders takes place inside a culture that's inundated with news of everyday shootings as two citizens struggle to understand their duties as bystanders. Directed by Gary Graves with a cast that features Kimberly Ridgeway and Maria Marquis, with technical operation, editing and sound design by Gregory Scharpen. Developed in Central Works Writers Workshop,

This production is intended to be active in the physical auditory dimension but equally powerful as a visual force in a psychological dimension. Bystanders is available at the Central Works website centralworks.org beginning September 15th.

Tickets are free, but donations to support artist fees and production expenses are gratefully accepted. Please visit centralworks.org beginning September 14 to listen.

In Bystanders by Patricia Milton, a tragic and senseless act of gun violence brings two women together, striving to connect despite their grief and guilt. Zayne is determined to learn if Hannah could have foreseen the shooting, or even prevented it. Hannah is fed up with clichéd calls for "thoughts and prayers." She has a secret, daring plan to put an end to the violence once and for all. But will her idea work ... or might it create even more trauma?

