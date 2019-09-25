Central Works 2019 Season Closes With THE LADY MATADOR'S HOTEL

Central Works 2019 Season closes with an exploration into the sensual world of writer Cristina García in The Lady Matador's Hotel running Oct 12-Nov 10 (previews Oct 10 & 11). The play is adapted from García's novel, which was described by the NY Times as possessing "...the energy of an obsessive tango. Or, indeed, a bullfight." García, author of last season's hit adaption King of Cuba now returns to Central Works to adapt another of her lush, sensual novels.

The Lady Matador's Hotel follows the denizens of a luxurious hotel in the capital of an unnamed Central American country in the midst of political turmoil. There is the matadora in town for a bullfight. There is an ex-guerrilla now working as a waitress in the hotel. And there is a colonel who committed atrocities in the country's long civil war. Each day, the pull of revenge and desire draws them closer and closer together. The cast includes Rudy Guerrero (member AEA) , Sylvia Kratins, Gabriel Montoya, Steve Ortiz, Neiry Rojo and Erin Mei-Ling Stuart. The production has stage management by Callie Garrett, costume design by Tammy Berlin and prop design by Debbie Shelley, with sound design by Gregory Scharpen.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Central Works on our second project together, The Lady Matador's Hotel. Based on my 2010 novel, the play interrogates many issues seizing our public discourse today: the fallout of war, immigration, extreme politics, as well as the personal and public responsibilities we bear in fraught times." Cristina García

The Central Works Writers Workshop is an ongoing commissioning program established in 2012. Twice a year, in 12-week sessions, 8 local playwrights are selected to develop projects through informal readings and carefully directed discussions. Last season, Cristina García's King of Cuba and Patricia Milton's Bamboozled emerged from this program, followed by two more this season. For more information, visit www.centralworks.org

Tickets: $22 - $38 online at centralworks.org or $38 - $15 sliding scale at the door. Performances: Thurs. and Fri. 8pm, Sat. 7pm, Sun. 5pm Previews and Thursdays are always pay-what-you-can at the door! For more information call 510.558.1381 or visit centralworks.org





