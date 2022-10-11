Cast & Creative Team Announced for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at San Jose Playhouse

San Jose Playhouse has announced the full cast and creative team for the Company's long-awaited production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning musical masterpiece SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. Featuring music & lyrics by Sondheim and a book by Lapine, with orchestrations by Michael Starobin, San Jose Playhouse's SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE will run from November 19 - December 11, 2022 at 3Below Theaters (288 S. Second St., San Jose, CA 95113). The press opening will take place on Saturday November 19, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. The production is produced and directed by Scott Evan Guggenheim, with musical direction by Stephen Guggenheim. Tickets range from $25 - $55 and may be purchased online at sanjoseplayhouse.org/sunday-in-the-park-with-george.

"For many musical theatre people, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE is at the top of the list when it comes to favorites," said Director/Producer Scott Evan Guggenheim. "Obviously Sondheim and Lapine are masters so getting to perform a masterpiece is unforgettable but it's more than that because the piece itself speaks directly to artists. Everyone involved in this production views their participation as a moment that will not likely be eclipsed any time soon because getting to dig deep into the material and experience it, unravel it, master it, and ultimately present it to an eager audience of Sondheim fans...well it's a rare, once in a lifetime moment for our performers and designers."

Inspired by George Seurat's famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grand Jatte, this poetic masterpiece explores the challenges in understanding life and art. Postponed two years, due to the pandemic, San Jose Playhouse celebrates Sondheim with this new production of one of the greatest-ever works of musical theater. Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's stunning masterpiece merges past and present into beautiful, poignant truths about life, love and the creation of art. One of the most acclaimed musicals of our time, this moving study of the enigmatic painter won a Pulitzer Prize and was nominated for an astounding ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical. SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE lives on as a musical that has unanimously thrilled critics and audiences alike.

The production follows the relationship between Georges Seurat and his muse, Dot, and movingly tells of the struggle between art and passion while the painter's vision is stunningly brought to life in front of the audience's eyes using state-of-the-art live projection. As the story's second act moves into the 20th century, the story focuses on the younger Seurat and his grandmother, Marie, the daughter of Georges and Dot. Seurat's descendant - named George and also an artist - finds himself burnt out and in search of what artistic path to follow, but he finds the answer to his future in the past.

This brilliant new production brings a fresh and inventive take on the musical that has unanimously thrilled critics and audiences alike. A talented team has brought the 35-year-old musical magically into the 21st Century with breath-taking animated design and a richly intimate production. The best in singing artists at SJ Playhouse perform this challenging and heartbreaking work about our need to connect to the past, present and future.

The cast of SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE will feature Stephen Guggenheim* as "Georges Seurat / George," Julia Wade* as "Dot / Marie," Susan Gundunas* as "Old Lady / Blair Daniels," Jackson Davis* as "Jules / Bob Greenberg," Katya Roemer as "Nurse / Billy Webster," Krista Wigle* as "Yvonne / Mrs. / Harriet Pawling," Jim Ambler* as "Franz / Mr. / Dennis," MaryTheresa Capriles as "Celeste #1 / Frieda / Betty / Elaine," F. James Raasch as "The Soldier / The Boatman/ Alex," Osher Fein as "Celeste #2 / Louise / Naomi Eisen" and Scott Aaron Jackson as "Louis / Charles Redmond."

In addition to Scott Evan Guggenheim, the creative team will include Julie Engelbrecht (Costume and Set Design), Jon Gourdine (Lighting Design) and Jeff Christensen (Technical Direction).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE runs about two hours and thirty-five minutes, including one intermission.

Tickets to SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE run from $25.00 - $55.00 and may be purchased online at sanjoseplayhouse.org/sunday-in-the-park-with-george.

San Jose Playhouse's 2023 programming will be announced soon.

ABOUT SAN JOSE PLAYHOUSE



San Jose Playhouse is dedicated in its mission to inspire, stimulate, and entertain diverse audiences in the greater San Jose community by producing musicals and theatre education programs of the highest professional standards. San Jose Playhouse strives to be a premier American regional theatre that is welcoming, diverse, distinctive, bold, thrilling, and essential to our community.